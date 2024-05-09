Abbas-Mastan Reveal Nadeem-Shravan Wanted Kajol Out From ‘Baazigar’: We Refused To Make Any Changes

Director duo Abbas-Mastan recently shared how musicians Nadeem-Shravan did not want Kajol to play the female lead in ‘Baazigar’. In a new interview, Abbas-Mastan shared how Kajol was finalised for the part much before they approached the music directors to join the film. However, they were only ready to sign the film if the makers would replace Kajol because reportedly, Nadeem-Shravan had a personal issue with the actress.
For those caught unaware, ‘Baazigar’, which released in 1993, featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with Shilpa Shetty and Kajol. It also had Dilip Tahil and Johnny Lever in key roles. However, when director Abbas Mastan aka Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla reached out to Nadeem-Shravan for the film’s music, they said that if Kajol is not replaced, they wouldn’t work on it.
“Nadeem-Shravan used to know us very well. We went and met them and discussed the film. The reason why they opted out of the film, we can’t clearly remember,” Abbas said during an interview with Radio Nasha. Mastan chimed in to say that he remembered the issue, and added, “Nadeem-Shravan has some personal issue with Kajol and Tanuja ji. They asked us if we can change the female lead. We refused because we had already committed to her. We had finalised Kajol and she had also signed the contract. We refused to make any changes. Picture banege toh Kajol toh rahege he (If the film will be made, Kajol will star in it). They responded to this by saying, ‘Toh hum nahi rahege (Then we will not do the film).”
The director duo did not reveal the reason behind their feud, but it is believed that Nadeem-Shravan had an incident with Kajol and veteran actress Tanuja during one of their visits to their house. Tanuja’s behaviour was insulting to the musical duo, which led to their fallout.
After Nadeem-Shravan backed out of ‘Baazigar’, Anu Malik was roped in for it, and delivered several hits for the film, including ‘Baazigar O Baazigar’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’, ‘Kitabein Bahut Si’ and ‘Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata’.