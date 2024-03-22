Retro Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Baazigar', Akshay Kumar's 'Khiladi' And 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' To Hit Theatres Again

Indian theatres have been known to re-release movies every now and then. And it’s also a strategic approach to attract more audiences. Interestingly, viewers seem to enjoy it, and are drawn to seeing their favourite film stars’ big releases on the silver screens, yet again.
Compared to the films that have released in recent times, there’s a special place for the films that came to life into the 1990s; be it iconic songs, action sequences, romance and overall storyline. The nostalgia effect that these films carry leaves the audience wanting for more.
Now, leading multiplex chain Cinépolis has decided to host a Retro Film Festival from March 22 to 27, screening Bollywood’s modern classics across 25 theatres. As part of this event, select cinemas will feature screenings of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Baazigar’ and two of Akshay Kumar’s films: ‘Khiladi’ and ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari.’
Writer-director Atul Sabharwal, who curated this nostalgic series for fans of the two super stars, shared with The Times of India, “Cinemas have been re-releasing retro films due to the incredible response they have been receiving from the audience. For this particular set of retro releases, we curated three films that are iconic and still relevant (today). Fans would love to watch the early films of their favourite stars in cinemas.”
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, ‘Khiladi’ is a 1992 action thriller film. It stars Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha. The film narrates the story of four friends who find themselves a part of a murder mystery while being on a vacation.
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, ‘Baazigar’ is a 1993 romantic thriller film. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. The movie revolves around a young man’s quest for revenge after his family’s downfall.
Directed by Sameer Malkan, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ is a 1994 action comedy film. It stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari. The story follows a gritty police officer and a budding actor who join hands to unravel a murder mystery.
Audiences can now go to their nearby theatres and enjoy these classic movies during the festive Holi week.