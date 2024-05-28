Kajol Dons Fierce Avatar, Brandishes Sword In ‘Maharagni - Queen Of Queens’ Teaser

The teaser of the film which was unveiled on Tuesday gives a glimpse of Kajol’s character as she believes in not asking for power but snatching it away. The teaser opens with Prabhudeva stepping out of a charter plane as he takes down a group of goons. The action then shifts to Samyuktha Menon, who shares her pursuit of revenge. Talking about the project, Director Charan Tej Uppalapati said: “Directing ‘Maharagni - Queen of Queens’ has been a labour of love. Collaborating with actors like Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseer sir, Samyukta Menon and Jishusen Gupta has elevated the project to new heights. Their unmatched charisma and acting abilities breathe life into the characters, and I can't wait for the audience to witness this on screen.”