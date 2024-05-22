Art & Entertainment

Kajol's 'Wednesday Wisdom' On Whether Your Glass Is Half Full Or Half Empty ... 'It Is Refillable'

Actress Kajol on Wednesday shared a wisdom quote on whether the glass is half full or half empty, and said that it is "refillable."

Kajol
Kajol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The ‘Baazigar’ fame actress, who has 16.9 million followers on Instagram, dropped a smiling selfie and shared a "Wednesday Wisdom" quote.

The photo shows Kajol wearing a yellow ethnic suit, with her hair half-tied. She captioned the post: "People who wonder whether the glass is half full or half empty are missing the point... It is refillable! #thoughtoftheday #wednesdaywisdom."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and as Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.

