Noor Malabika Das Dies At 32: ‘The Trial’ Actress Reportedly Commits Suicide

Noor Malabika Das, who was a part of Kajol-starrer Disney+ Hotstar web series ‘The Trial’, committed suicide as per reports. After neighbours complained about the scent emanating from her Mumbai apartment, they reportedly complained to the authorities and it was when the authorities came and broke into her Andheri, Oshiwara apartment that she was discovered dead.
An ANI report further states that the decomposing body was found in a deteriorated state in her residence. Noor Malabika Das reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of the home. The police have now taken the body for autopsy. It is being reported that the date of her death is June 6.
The 32-year-old actor is from Assam. Before becoming an actor, she worked as an air hostess for Qatar Airways.
She appeared in several films and web series, including ‘Siskiyaan’, ‘Walkaman’, ‘Teekhi Chatni’, ‘Jaghanya Upaya’, ‘Charamsukh’, ‘Dekhi Andekhi’, and ‘Backrod Hustale’.
We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Noor Malabika Das. May her soul rest in peace.