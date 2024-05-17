Art & Entertainment

Kajol Reminisces About Younger Days, Shares Picture From ‘World Before Selfies’

Kajol took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her younger days by sharing a picture from the "world before selfies.".

Instagram
Kajol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kajol took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her younger days by sharing a picture from the "world before selfies.".

Kajol, one of the highest-paid actresses in Hindi cinema, took to X and shared a monochrome picture.

In the image, the actress is seen looking away from the camera as she sits still for a pose.

Tagging herself as a "time traveller," kajol">Kajol, who is married to Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, wrote: "In a world before selfies. #TimeTraveler #FlashbackFriday."

Fans couldn’t seem to stop gushing about Kajol’s throwback image as they dropped compliments in the comment section.

One said: “Most prettiest eyes ever.”

Another called her a “true beauty.”

One simply tagged her as “beautiful.”

Kajol, who is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, made her acting debut with 'Bekhudi' in 1992. In a three-decade-long career, she has been feted with several honours, including a Padma Shri by the government in 2011.

Last seen in projects such as the anthology 'Lust Stories 2' and the courtroom drama 'The Trial', Kajol is now gearing up for the release of her next titled 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Touted as a mystery thriller, the film tells a tale based in the northern Indian hills and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg; Orange Alert In Bengaluru For Rain | IMD Updates
  2. Bihar: 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In School Drain, Family Sets Premises On Fire
  3. Delhi-Bound Air India Aircraft Collides With Tug Truck At Pune Airport
  4. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman In Kerala: Blue Corner Notice Against Husband
  5. Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: How Mumbai Police Tracked Down Bhavesh Bhinde, Owner Of Ego Media
Entertainment News
  1. Jugal Hansraj Joins Suniel Shetty And Pooja Bhatt In Lionsgate India's Untitled Project
  2. 'Insidious 6' Confirmed: Sony Pictures Sets Release Date For Summer 2025
  3. 'Someone Very Special Is About To Enter...': Prabhas' Cryptic Note Generates Curiosity Among Fans
  4. 2NE1's 15th Anniversary: Bom, CL, Dara And Minzy Celebrate With Reunion Photoshoot, Check Post Inside
  5. Katrina Kaif Wishes Husband Vicky Kaushal On His 36th Birthday, Drops His Candid Photos From The Celebration
Sports News
  1. 2027 Women's World Cup: Brazil Confirmed Hosts At FIFA Congress
  2. Sharjah Masters Chess: Arjun Erigaisi Loses To Nikolas Theodorou
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  4. La Liga 2024: Fermin Lopez Stars As Barcelona Beat Almeria
  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. US Military Says First Aid Shipment Has Been Driven Across A Newly Built US Pier Into The Gaza Strip
  2. What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch
  3. France Police Guns Down Armed Suspect 'Planning Synagogue Attack
  4. Arizona Woman Accused Of Stealing Identities To Help North Koreans Get Remote IT Jobs At 300 US Companies
  5. ICJ Genocide Case Hearing: South Africa Says This May Be Court's 'Last Chance' To Act; Israel To Respond Today
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup