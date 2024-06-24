Art & Entertainment

Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday afternoon, and later hosted a wedding reception in the evening.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on Sunday after dating each other for seven years. Post their registered wedding, the couple hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai, and it was certainly a star-studded affair with several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anil Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, among others, marking their presence.

Now, a video of the couple’s first dance has gone viral on social media, and it features the newlyweds dancing to “Afreen Afreen”. While Sonakshi Sinha opted for a beautiful red Banarsi saree, Zaheer was seen wearing an all-white ethnic wear.

In another video, the two can be seen matching steps with Kajol and Anil Kapoor while Huma Qureshi showers them with rose petals. Sonakshi’s singer friend Honey Singh performed at the event, and as he crooned “Angrezi beat”, Sonakshi and Zaheer danced along with the guests. The newlyweds also danced to “Chhaiyaa Chaiyaa” among other songs. `

In another video, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen seated together as Zaheer’s Rakhi sister showers them with flowers. Jannat shared the heartwarming story with a caption, “My brother is married. Congratulations Paa and Sona. So happy for you.”

Meanwhile, the couple confirmed their wedding with a joint post on Instagram, and wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.”

For their registered wedding, they opted for white outfits. The couple did the legal formalities for their civil marriage at Sonakshi’s new apartment in Bandra West.

