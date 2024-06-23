Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are Married; Check Out FIRST Wedding Pics Of The Newlyweds

After keeping their relationship intensely private, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have exchanged wedding vows today, June 23. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members and close ones. The pics of the newlyweds are out! Sonakshi and Zaheer looked stunning as bride and groom.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opted for white for their big day. They had a civil wedding amongst their close ones. The newlyweds have shared a joint post to announce their wedding.
Ahead of the wedding on Sunday, Zaheer and Sonakshi hosted an intimate party for their friends and family on June 20 followed by a mehendi ceremony on June 21. Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and mom Poonam Sinha also attended the pre-wedding festivities. On June 22, Sonakshi performed a puja with her mom at their Mumbai residence, Ramayana.
Sonakshi and Zaheer will reportedly host a party at Mumbai's Bastian for their close ones. It is said to start at 8 pm. Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi's 'Heeramandi' cast among others are likely to attend the wedding bash.
According to DJ Ganesh, Sonakshi and Zaheer have invited nearly 1000 guests to their wedding reception. He told Dubai Brew, ''Sonakshi has a private reception at Bastian in Dadar. I think 1,000 people are invited. So, I think it will be a full-on Bollywood mix-off until 4 in the morning''.
Earlier, there were reports that Shatrughan Sinha was not happy with Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer. It all started when Sinha told Times Now that he was “waiting to be informed” about his daughter’s wedding and added, “All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (Nowadays, children don’t seek permission; they simply inform their parents).” It fueled the rumours of Sinha won't attend Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding.
Later, Shatrughan confirmed to Zoom that he will be there at the wedding and added, ''Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding''.