Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are Married; Check Out FIRST Wedding Pics Of The Newlyweds

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have finally tied the knot today, June 23, in presence of their family members and friends.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their Civil Wedding
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their Civil Wedding Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After keeping their relationship intensely private, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have exchanged wedding vows today, June 23. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by Sonakshi and Zaheer's family members and close ones. The pics of the newlyweds are out! Sonakshi and Zaheer looked stunning as bride and groom.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opted for white for their big day. They had a civil wedding amongst their close ones. The newlyweds have shared a joint post to announce their wedding.

Ahead of the wedding on Sunday, Zaheer and Sonakshi hosted an intimate party for their friends and family on June 20 followed by a mehendi ceremony on June 21. Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and mom Poonam Sinha also attended the pre-wedding festivities. On June 22, Sonakshi performed a puja with her mom at their Mumbai residence, Ramayana.

Sonakshi and Zaheer will reportedly host a party at Mumbai's Bastian for their close ones. It is said to start at 8 pm. Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi's 'Heeramandi' cast among others are likely to attend the wedding bash.

According to DJ Ganesh, Sonakshi and Zaheer have invited nearly 1000 guests to their wedding reception. He told Dubai Brew, ''Sonakshi has a private reception at Bastian in Dadar. I think 1,000 people are invited. So, I think it will be a full-on Bollywood mix-off until 4 in the morning''.

Earlier, there were reports that Shatrughan Sinha was not happy with Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer. It all started when Sinha told Times Now that he was “waiting to be informed” about his daughter’s wedding and added, “All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (Nowadays, children don’t seek permission; they simply inform their parents).” It fueled the rumours of Sinha won't attend Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding.

Later, Shatrughan confirmed to Zoom that he will be there at the wedding and added, ''Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding''.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  2. Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral
  3. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
  4. UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away
  5. Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA
Entertainment News
  1. Streaming Magic: How Netflix Has Revived Films Like ‘Laapataa Ladies', ‘Fighter’ And More
  2. 'Harry Potter' Series Not Something I Want To Do, Says Matthew Lewis
  3. Script Ready For ‘Race 4’, Work Underway On ‘Soldier 2’: Producer Ramesh Taurani
  4. Anil Kapoor Hails Success Of ‘Crew’, Says Important To Make Women-Led Films
  5. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  2. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Wicket Woes For WC Darlings - USA's Taylor Departs Early
  3. Spanish Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen Wins, Lando Norris Gets P2, Hamilton Finishes Third
  4. Albania Vs Spain, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ALVs GER Group B Matchday 3
  5. United States Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG To Bowl Against USA - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  2. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  3. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  4. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  5. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS