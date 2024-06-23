Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are Married; Check Out FIRST Wedding Pics Of The Newlyweds

Earlier, there were reports that Shatrughan Sinha was not happy with Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer. It all started when Sinha told Times Now that he was “waiting to be informed” about his daughter’s wedding and added, “All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (Nowadays, children don’t seek permission; they simply inform their parents).” It fueled the rumours of Sinha won't attend Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding.