All eyes are on the soon-to-be-married couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple is set to tie the knot in a registered marriage setting on June 23. Ahead of their big day, Zaheer Iqbal was spotted with his father-in-law Shatrughan Sinha. The duo posed cheerfully for the camera and indulged in banter with the paparazzi.
In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were seen posing for the paparazzi outside their apartment. Shatrughan was seen in a pair of trousers that he had paired with a shirt and a Nehru jacket. On the other hand, Zaheer was spotted in a black shirt that he had paired with a light-coloured cargo pants and a silver necklace. The duo put their arms around each other and posed for the cameras. Shatrughan also said “Khamosh” upon the paparazzi’s request. The video has gone viral on Instagram.
Take a look at the video here.
Reacting to the video, one user said, “Best post I’ve seen today they are looking happy together.” A second user mentioned, “Andhbhakto ki jal gayi in dono ko ek sath dekh kar.” A third user commented, “Where are the haters?” This video comes after Shatrughan seemingly confirmed Sonakshi’s marriage and his presence at his daughter’s wedding. As reported by Times Now, Shatrughan said, “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding. I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer have been reportedly dating for seven years. They shared the screen in ‘Double XL.’