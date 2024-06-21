Art & Entertainment

Watch: Shatrughan Sinha Poses With His Future Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal Ahead Of Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding

Ahead of his wedding, Zaheer Iqbal was seen posing with his soon-to-be father-in-law, Shatrughan Sinha. The duo posed for the paparazzi.

Instagram
Shatrughan Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

All eyes are on the soon-to-be-married couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple is set to tie the knot in a registered marriage setting on June 23. Ahead of their big day, Zaheer Iqbal was spotted with his father-in-law Shatrughan Sinha. The duo posed cheerfully for the camera and indulged in banter with the paparazzi.

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were seen posing for the paparazzi outside their apartment. Shatrughan was seen in a pair of trousers that he had paired with a shirt and a Nehru jacket. On the other hand, Zaheer was spotted in a black shirt that he had paired with a light-coloured cargo pants and a silver necklace. The duo put their arms around each other and posed for the cameras. Shatrughan also said “Khamosh” upon the paparazzi’s request. The video has gone viral on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here.

Reacting to the video, one user said, “Best post I’ve seen today they are looking happy together.” A second user mentioned, “Andhbhakto ki jal gayi in dono ko ek sath dekh kar.” A third user commented, “Where are the haters?” This video comes after Shatrughan seemingly confirmed Sonakshi’s marriage and his presence at his daughter’s wedding. As reported by Times Now, Shatrughan said, “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding. I am extremely tied up with my political work in Delhi. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been reportedly dating for seven years. They shared the screen in ‘Double XL.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: 4 Dead In Shimla Bus Accident; Arrested NEET Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Bus Falls On Giltari Road, 4 Dead And 3 Injured
  4. Assam Floods Wreak Havoc Across 19 Districts, Over 4 Lakh People Impacted | In Pics
  5. Delhi Continues To Battle Extreme Heat, Centre Orders Hospitals To Act On Priority | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Isha Koppikar Recounts Casting Couch Experience, Reveals A-List Actor Had Asked Her To Meet Him Alone
  2. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  3. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  4. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  5. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rain Returns After Warner Puts AUS In Driver's Seat
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  3. NBA Trades: Oklahoma City Thunder Reportedly Acquiring Alex Caruso From Chicago Bulls For Josh Giddey
  4. Euro 2024 Social Round-up: Mbappe Masked-Up, Carragher Questions Southgate
  5. UEFA Euro 2024 Data Dive: Pedri Matches CR7 Feat, Morten Hjulmand Stunner Denies England
World News
  1. We Support Direct Discussions Between India And Pakistan, Says US
  2. Watch: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un Take Turns To Drive Each Other In Russian Luxury Car
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  5. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: 4 Dead In Shimla Bus Accident; Arrested NEET Aspirants' Scorecards Surface
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rain Returns After Warner Puts AUS In Driver's Seat
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match