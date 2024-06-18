Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Decor To Be In Shades Of Ivory And White

Previously, the audio invite for the couple’s wedding went viral. The invitation featured a photograph of the couple amid snow-capped mountains. The picture gave the impression of a magazine cover and had multiple texts that read, “We’re making it official! (Finally)”. They also clarified that the “rumours were true”. The message commenced with a voice-over by Sonakshi, “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos friends and family who managed to land on this page, hi”. Zaheer then added in the audio invite, “For the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this very moment."