Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Decor To Be In Shades Of Ivory And White

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to make their relationship official on June 23.

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to make their relationship official on June 23.

Ahead of their big day, it has been revealed that the decor for the couple’s special event at the venue, Bastian - At The Top, will be in shades of ivory and white. A source told IANS that while the details of the menu and dinner spread for the special day are being kept under wraps, the theme for the celebrations will be in shades of ivory and white. The source also revealed that arrangements are being made to accommodate close to 100 paparazzi in the lobby at the venue.

Previously, the audio invite for the couple’s wedding went viral. The invitation featured a photograph of the couple amid snow-capped mountains. The picture gave the impression of a magazine cover and had multiple texts that read, “We’re making it official! (Finally)”. They also clarified that the “rumours were true”. The message commenced with a voice-over by Sonakshi, “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos friends and family who managed to land on this page, hi”. Zaheer then added in the audio invite, “For the last seven years that we have been together, all the love, joy, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this very moment."

The audio message alternates between the voices of Sonakshi and her beau. Sonakshi concludes by saying, “The moment where we go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend."

