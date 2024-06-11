Art & Entertainment

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be Zaheer Iqbal

As Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal prepare to get married on June 23, many are curious about the husband-to-be and his claim to fame.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photo: X
info_icon

As Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal prepare to get married on June 23, many are curious about the husband-to-be and his claim to fame.

Here’s what we know about him. Zaheer Iqbal, born on December 10, 1988, in Mumbai, is an actor who made his debut in 2019. He comes from a family of entrepreneurs. His father, Iqbal Ratansi, is involved in the jewellery and real estate businesses and is a childhood friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. This connection led to Zaheer's debut in the film 'Notebook', produced by Salman Khan Films. His sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a celebrity stylist.

Zaheer has previously dated actress Sana Saeed, who is known for her role as the young Anjali in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and her appearance in 'Student of the Year'. He also dated Deeksha Seth at one point. Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. The two even worked together in the film 'Double XL', which was released in 2022. Rumours of their relationship began circulating in 2022 when Zaheer wrote "I love you" on social media, to which Sonakshi replied with "Love you." The couple has reportedly been living together for a year and is set to make their relationship official on June 23 in the presence of their close ones.

Earlier, Zaheer wished Sonakshi a happy birthday through a heartwarming post on Instagram while she spent her special day working on a romantic thriller directed by Karan Rawal. Both Sonakshi and Zaheer began their journeys in cinema with Salman Khan Productions.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  2. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  3. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
  4. The Evolving Influence Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Twist Likely In UP As 6 INDIA Bloc MPs Face Criminal Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra Launch Usha Kakade's Production House, Welcome Her Into Industry
  2. Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Reacts To Her Wedding Reports With Zaheer Iqbal: It’s Better If You...
  3. Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be Zaheer Iqbal
  4. Hansika Motwani Amps Up Her Oomph Quotient In Bomber Jacket, Matching Ruffled Skirt
  5. Rihanna Flaunts Neck-Pieces By Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra
Sports News
  1. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Joe Hart Backs 'Incredibly Strong' Three Lions For European Glory
  2. Germany's All-Time Top Scorer Miroslav Klose Named New Coach Of Nuremberg
  3. Franz Beckenbauer: German Great To Be Honoured At UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony
  4. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: CAN Reach 106; PAK On Top
  5. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
World News
  1. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  2. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  3. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
  4. UN Raises Alarm Over Nuseirat Camp Raid; Israel Releases Hostage Rescue Video | Watch
  5. 49 Dead, 140 Missing As Boat Sinks Off Coast Of Yemen: UN Agency
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan