Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer has previously dated actress Sana Saeed, who is known for her role as the young Anjali in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and her appearance in 'Student of the Year'. He also dated Deeksha Seth at one point. Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly met at a party hosted by Salman Khan. The two even worked together in the film 'Double XL', which was released in 2022. Rumours of their relationship began circulating in 2022 when Zaheer wrote "I love you" on social media, to which Sonakshi replied with "Love you." The couple has reportedly been living together for a year and is set to make their relationship official on June 23 in the presence of their close ones.