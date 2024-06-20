Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to have a registered marriage which will be followed by a star-studded celebration this month. Ahead of their wedding, it was speculated that the actor’s father Shatrughan Sinha would not be a part of her wedding. Reports speculated that Sonakshi had not informed her father about her marriage and that had made the veteran actor angry. However, in a latest interview, Shatrughan Sinha has rubbished the reports and has also confirmed his daughter’s marriage.
In a conversation with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha quashed media reports which claimed that he would not be attending Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. He mentioned that he would be present at the wedding as Sonakshi is his ‘only daughter.’ The actor said, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”
In the same conversation, he seemingly confirmed the wedding and said that he is in Mumbai for the celebration. He gave his blessings to Sonakshi and Zaheer. Shatrughan continued, “The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together.”
Reacting to the fake reports mentioning the strained relationship between him and Sonakshi, he concluded, “I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh. It’s none of your business. Mind only your business.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for almost seven years now. They have shared the screen in ‘Double XL.’ As reported by the media, they are set to tie the knot on June 23.