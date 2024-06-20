In a conversation with Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha quashed media reports which claimed that he would not be attending Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding. He mentioned that he would be present at the wedding as Sonakshi is his ‘only daughter.’ The actor said, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”