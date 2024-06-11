Art & Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha Finally Breaks Silence On Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal

Shatrughan Sinha said that he is not aware of Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding yet and Sonakshi hasn't informed him about it.

Shatrughan Sinha Finally Breaks Silence On Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal
Since yesterday, there have been reports that rumoured couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, are getting married on June 23. Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha has finally broken his silence on his daughter's wedding. In an interview with Zoom, the actor-politician said that he is not aware of Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding yet and Sonakshi hasn't informed him about it.

He said, "I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven't spoken to anyone about my daughter's plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn't told me anything about it."

Shatrughan further said that he knows as much about the wedding reports as what the media has told him. ''If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constituional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions,'' he said.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
The 77-year-old actor also said that whenever his daughter gets married, he would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat. He added, ''I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this and the media is aware of it.'' On this, he said that these days, children don't seek permission from parents, they just inform and they are waiting to be informed.

Sonakshi Sinha - Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Questions About Her Wedding, Says 'It's Nobody's Business'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A report in India Today stated that wedding invitations have already been sent to close friends and family members. The 'Heeramandi' cast has also been invited to the wedding. Sonakshi recently starred in the web show. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding celebrations will reportedly take place at Bastian in Mumbai. The couple is yet to confirm their wedding.

For those unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer are rumoured to be dating since 2020. They also starred together in 2022 film 'Double XL'.

