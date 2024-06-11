Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Questions About Her Wedding, Says 'It's Nobody's Business'

Sonakshi Sinha became the talk of the town when she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ The actor was praised for her performance as Fareedan in the period drama. As the actor reels from the success of this Netflix show, she recently made headlines when it was reported that she will be tying the knot with her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate ceremony this month. In a recent interview, she has reacted to reports about her wedding.
In a conversation with iDiva, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about reports and questions pertaining to her marriage. She said that she is asked about her wedding all the time and slammed people who are concerned about it. She said, “I get asked about it all the time, and now, it’s like it goes in one ear and out the other. Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it.”
She mentioned how her family does not ask her about her marriage, rather it is the media who asks her this question persistently. She continued, “People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn’t bother me. People are curious… what can we do about it?”
On the other hand, the actor’s father – Shatrughan Sinha – has stated that he does not know much about her wedding. He said that he knows only that much that is out in the media. Speaking to Times Now, he said, “All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain. We are waiting to be informed.”
Sinha’s comments come after it was reported by Times Now that she will be tying the knot with her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in an intimate affair on June 23 in Mumbai. On the work front, she was also seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’