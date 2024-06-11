Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Questions About Her Wedding, Says 'It's Nobody's Business'

In a conversation with iDiva, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about reports and questions pertaining to her marriage. She said that she is asked about her wedding all the time and slammed people who are concerned about it. She said, “I get asked about it all the time, and now, it’s like it goes in one ear and out the other. Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it.”