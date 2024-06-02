Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha's Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal Wishes Her On Birthday With Unseen Pictures

As Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday, her day was made even more special by her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Photo: X
info_icon

As Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday, her day was made even more special by her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut in 2019 with the film ‘Notebook’, took to his Instagram on Sunday, and dropped several pictures with the actress. The pictures show both of them sharing happy moments, laughing their hearts out and also vacationing at an undisclosed place dressed in woollens.

Zaheer wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz”. Sonakshi took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis and hug emojis.

Sonakshi, who was recently seen in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is spending her birthday working on the sets of her upcoming film. She is working on debutant director Karan Rawal’s untitled film produced by Echelon Productions film. The film is a romantic thriller. A source from the production revealed that Sonakshi is shooting for the film in the Naigaon of northern Mumbai on Sunday. The actress also has ‘Kakuda’ in the pipeline in which she will share the screen with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  2. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Roston Chase Shines As Hosts Survive Guyana Scare
  4. Atalanta 2-3 Fiorentina, Serie A: Giorgio Scalvini Goes Off Injured As La Dea Miss Chance To Finish Third
  5. Euro 2024: Thibaut Courtois Not Getting Late Call-Up For Belgium, Technical Director Reveals Details
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six