Shatrughan Sinha Expresses Gratitude To People Of Asansol For His Victory

The actor also lauded the senior leadership of Trinamool Congress and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. "This could not have been possible without the able & capable leadership of true mass leader the hon'ble CM Bengal @MamataOfficial. Special thanks & Congratulations to young, dashing, dynamic leader @abhishekaitc for creating & making a record breaking win by nearly 7 lakh votes, the highest voting maker in West Bengal. And of course all our very prominent senior leaders, workers & supporters #TMC. Joi Bangla! Jai Hind", he wrote in his post. The veteran actor won by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.