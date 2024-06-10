Sonakshi Sinha To Reportedly Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23 In Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. And it looks like the two are all set to tie the knot soon. According to a new Times Now report, Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer will take the plunge on June 23 at a South Mumbai venue. The report further mentioned that Sonakshi's veteran actor-father Shatrughan Sinha has already given the couple his blessings. Well, we cannot wait to know more details of the show.
As for Sonakshi and Zaheer, the two made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's films. While Sonakshi ventured into Bollywood with ‘Dabangg’ in 2010, Zaheer's first film was Notebook in 2019. Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen together in ‘Double XL’.
Meanwhile, on her birthday last week, Zaheer shared a series of cosy pictures together. In the first picture, he was seen enveloping Sonakshi in a tight hug, and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz.”
Last year, on Sonakshi's birthday, Zaheer also shared a series of heartwarming pictures from their shoot sets. He wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways....You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep ‘Roaring’ and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you." As for Sonakshi and Zaheer, the couple always maintained that they are "just friends".
Workwise, Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ showcases the stories of courtesans and their patrons. The show, which premiered on Netflix on May 1, also stars Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari,Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.