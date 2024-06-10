Sonakshi Sinha To Reportedly Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23 In Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. And it looks like the two are all set to tie the knot soon. According to a new Times Now report, Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer will take the plunge on June 23 at a South Mumbai venue. The report further mentioned that Sonakshi's veteran actor-father Shatrughan Sinha has already given the couple his blessings. Well, we cannot wait to know more details of the show.