In a conversation with Times Now, Pahlaj Nihalani reacted to the rumours which mentioned that Shatrughan Sinha will not be attending Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage. The producer refuted rumours that Shatrughan is not happy with Sonakshi for marrying Iqbal. He confirmed the wedding and also confirmed that Shatrughan would be a part of the celebration. He said, “Haan, but he can’t remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi. She is his laadli. Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota. As Shatruji said to you, aaj kal ke bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete. Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice forty years ago. Even I chose my own life partner when I married my wife. One should not have unrealistic expectations from one’s children.”