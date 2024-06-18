If the media reports are to be believed, the wedding bells are ringing for Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple have become the talk of the town ever since it was reported that they would be tying the knot on June 23. Ahead of their wedding, their wedding invite and pictures from their bachelorette party have been going viral on social media. Amidst this, it was rumoured that Sinha’s father – Shatrughan Sinha – would not be attending the wedding. In a recent interview, producer Pahlaj Nihalani addressed the rumours.
In a conversation with Times Now, Pahlaj Nihalani reacted to the rumours which mentioned that Shatrughan Sinha will not be attending Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage. The producer refuted rumours that Shatrughan is not happy with Sonakshi for marrying Iqbal. He confirmed the wedding and also confirmed that Shatrughan would be a part of the celebration. He said, “Haan, but he can’t remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi. She is his laadli. Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota. As Shatruji said to you, aaj kal ke bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete. Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice forty years ago. Even I chose my own life partner when I married my wife. One should not have unrealistic expectations from one’s children.”
In the same conversation, he defended Shatrughan and said, “You must have spoken to him when he was out of Mumbai for almost three months due to elections. Bhabhiji must have known. She must have decided to tell him about it (the marriage) after his return. Now he is back in Mumbai, and all is well between Sonakshi and her family.”
In an earlier interview, Shatrughan did not deny or confirm Sonakshi’s marriage. He mentioned that Sonakshi had not informed him about his marriage. However, in a later interview, he mentioned that he would love to attend Sonakshi’s marriage as she is her only daughter.
Sinha and Iqbal are set to have a registered marriage which will be followed by a celebration at Bastian on June 23.