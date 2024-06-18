Art & Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours

Pahlaj Nihalani has reacted to rumours of Shatrughan Sinha not attending Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. Here's what the producer revealed.

X
Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha Photo: X
info_icon

If the media reports are to be believed, the wedding bells are ringing for Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple have become the talk of the town ever since it was reported that they would be tying the knot on June 23. Ahead of their wedding, their wedding invite and pictures from their bachelorette party have been going viral on social media. Amidst this, it was rumoured that Sinha’s father – Shatrughan Sinha – would not be attending the wedding. In a recent interview, producer Pahlaj Nihalani addressed the rumours.

In a conversation with Times Now, Pahlaj Nihalani reacted to the rumours which mentioned that Shatrughan Sinha will not be attending Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage. The producer refuted rumours that Shatrughan is not happy with Sonakshi for marrying Iqbal. He confirmed the wedding and also confirmed that Shatrughan would be a part of the celebration. He said, “Haan, but he can’t remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi. She is his laadli. Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota. As Shatruji said to you, aaj kal ke bachche inform karte hain, permission nahin lete. Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice forty years ago. Even I chose my own life partner when I married my wife. One should not have unrealistic expectations from one’s children.”

In the same conversation, he defended Shatrughan and said, “You must have spoken to him when he was out of Mumbai for almost three months due to elections. Bhabhiji must have known. She must have decided to tell him about it (the marriage) after his return. Now he is back in Mumbai, and all is well between Sonakshi and her family.”

In an earlier interview, Shatrughan did not deny or confirm Sonakshi’s marriage. He mentioned that Sonakshi had not informed him about his marriage. However, in a later interview, he mentioned that he would love to attend Sonakshi’s marriage as she is her only daughter.

Sinha and Iqbal are set to have a registered marriage which will be followed by a celebration at Bastian on June 23.

Sonakshi Sinha's bachelorette party - Instagram
Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. 'If There Is 0.001% Negligence...': Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations In NEET-UG 2024
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh On 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon': Where To Watch, When To Watch, Read All Details Inside
  2. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  3. Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours
  4. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  5. Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics
Sports News
  1. Berlin Ladies Open: Wimbledon Champ Marketa Vondrousova Starts Off With A Win
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  4. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  5. NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics
World News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  3. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  4. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. Weather Wrap: Delhi's Minimum Temp At Record High, Red Alert Today For Heatwave; Flights Hit In Chennai Amid Rain
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
  4. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  5. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  6. 'If There Is 0.001% Negligence...': Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations In NEET-UG 2024
  7. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions