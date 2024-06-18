Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on June 23, as per a leaked wedding invite that went viral. On June 17, Sonakshi hosted a bash for her close friends. Her 'Double XL' co-star Huma Qureshi also attended the party. From the pics, it seemed that Sonakshi hosted a bachelorette party for her friends ahead of the wedding. Black seemed to be the dress code for the night as everyone donned black outfits.
Sonakshi shared a series of photos from last night on her Instagram stories. In one of the pics, she was seen posing with Huma and others. In another picture, the 'Dabangg' actress and her "gang" were all smiles as they posed. The bride-to-be was in a short sequin dress and a pair of high heels. She kept her hair open and opted for winged eyeliner. The entire venue was decorated with golden, white and silver balloons.
Zaheer also had a blast with his close friends. Huma Qureshi's brother and actor Saqib Saleem, also attended the bash along with others.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqblal's wedding news started doing the rounds last week when their digital wedding invite went viral on social media. The invitation, comes with a QR code, and plays a voice message from the couple. It is designed like a magazine cover with the headline, "We are making it official finally. The rumours were true so come celebrate with us at Bastian At the Top on 23rd June 2024, 8:00 pm onwards.” It also had a loved-up pic of Zaheer and Sonakshi amidst snow-clad backdrop and Zaheer kissing Sonakshi on her cheek.
Earlier, veteran actress Poonam Dhillon had confirmed that she received the wedding invitation of Sonakshi and Zaheer. Also, Sonakshi's best friend, rapper Honey Singh has also received the wedding invite and he sent best wishes to the couple.