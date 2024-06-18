Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqblal's wedding news started doing the rounds last week when their digital wedding invite went viral on social media. The invitation, comes with a QR code, and plays a voice message from the couple. It is designed like a magazine cover with the headline, "We are making it official finally. The rumours were true so come celebrate with us at Bastian At the Top on 23rd June 2024, 8:00 pm onwards.” It also had a loved-up pic of Zaheer and Sonakshi amidst snow-clad backdrop and Zaheer kissing Sonakshi on her cheek.