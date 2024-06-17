All Is Well Between Sonakshi Sinha & Shatrughan Sinha, Says Family Friend Pahlaj Nihalani

Earlier, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Asansol on a Trinamool Congress ticket, had said that he had no idea about Sonakshi getting married. Now, as per media reports, Pahlaj Nihalani, the former chief of the Central Board of Film Certification, has said that everything is fine between the father-daughter duo. He also said that Shatrughan Sinha might not have known about the wedding because he was not in Mumbai for the past three months as he was busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.