All Is Well Between Sonakshi Sinha & Shatrughan Sinha, Says Family Friend Pahlaj Nihalani

With Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha set to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, Pahlaj Nihalani, a close friend of the family, has shared that everything is well between the actress and her father Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha Photo: X
Earlier, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Asansol on a Trinamool Congress ticket, had said that he had no idea about Sonakshi getting married. Now, as per media reports, Pahlaj Nihalani, the former chief of the Central Board of Film Certification, has said that everything is fine between the father-daughter duo. He also said that Shatrughan Sinha might not have known about the wedding because he was not in Mumbai for the past three months as he was busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

However, things are fine and the senior actor is all set to attend his daughter's wedding festivities, Nihalani said. He also said that Shatrughan Sinha couldn’t be upset with Sonakshi for a long time, as she is his beloved daughter. There’s no reason for him to be upset as Sonakshi is marrying the guy of her choice as Shatrughan Sinha did 40 years ago when he tied the knot with the woman of his choice (Poonam Sinha), Nihalani added.

