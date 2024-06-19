Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who are all set to tie the knot on June 23, will reportedly host their haldi ceremony in the presence of only 50 people.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's haldi date Photo: Instagram
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, are all set to say "I do". The couple is said to be getting married on June 23. Recently, Sonakshi also hosted a party (which seemed to be a bachelorette party) for her close friends including her 'Double XL' co-star Huma Qureshi. As per the latest report, Sonakshi and Zaheer will have their haldi ceremony on June 20. Read on to know for more details.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Sonakshi and Zaheer's haldi ceremony will take place at the 'Dabangg' actress' new home in Bandra which she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. A source informed, ''It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue".

The source also said that Sonakshi and Zaheer want to keep things very intimate for all their wedding festivities.

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
The source added that since the day they started planning their wedding, they were sure about having their close ones around for their wedding festivities, and end the celebrations with a huge party. ''Of course they want to celebrate their happiness with their industry friends, so the reception will be big,” said the source.

Another source informed that Sonakshi has ditched the conventional route and wanted a particular decor for her haldi ceremony. Sharing more about it, the source said that the bride-to-be wants to keep the ambience very minimalist, and has suggested certain decor ideas to the wedding planners. She is also not going for the conventional yellow and pink themed haldi, ''but it will be something different from what we usually see in such ceremonies as she wanted to avoid mainstream decoration''.

Reportedly, Sonakshi and Zaheer have extended wedding invitations to Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma and the actress' 'Heeramandi' cast and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.

