Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20

Another source informed that Sonakshi has ditched the conventional route and wanted a particular decor for her haldi ceremony. Sharing more about it, the source said that the bride-to-be wants to keep the ambience very minimalist, and has suggested certain decor ideas to the wedding planners. She is also not going for the conventional yellow and pink themed haldi, ''but it will be something different from what we usually see in such ceremonies as she wanted to avoid mainstream decoration''.