Sonam Bajwa Hopes Ammy Virk And She Can 'Create Something Like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol'

On having any inhibitions in portraying a de-glam look of a Haryanvi Jaatni, the actress told IANS that there are no inhibitions and that she is proud of the way the girls of our country look. “If I talk about the outfit -- suit is worn in Punjab and in Haryana too. So we took inspiration from a girl who actually lives in Haryana, and this is how she dresses up, and we just tried to take that from her,” the actress said. She said that she has done a lot of films where she has essayed a de-glamorised look and such characters have their own beauty. “I love wearing suits. I really enjoy doing such characters because your focus on your look, hairstyle, and makeup gets removed. Ye sab aapke dhyaan me nahi rehta hai. I am very proud that I played such characters,” the actress said.