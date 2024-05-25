After making her fans wait for long, Kajol is set to return to the big screens once again. The actor recently made news when it was announced that she is set to reunite with Prabhu Deva after 27 years. While much was not publicized about the project initially, the director of the film – Charan Tej Uppalapati – has revealed that Kajol will be performing action sequences in this flick.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, director kajol-and-prabhu-deva-to-reportedly-reunite-for-an-action-film-after-27-years">Charan Tej Uppalapati opened up about this unnamed project that stars Kajol, Prabhu Deva, and Naseeruddin Shah. The director revealed that Kajol will be performing action scenes in the film. He also mentioned that this will be the first time the ‘Gupt’ actor will be doing action sequences.
Uppalapati said, “Kajol ma’am is doing action for the first time, she enjoyed pulling off stunts and has been very encouraging. Prabhu sir is also a filmmaker, so he has been a guiding force whenever I’ve needed him. Samyuktha is such a good actor; she has a whole new look in the film. The bond between Kajol and Samyuktha’s characters is crucial to the film, and they made it look so natural.”
Additionally, Uppalapati quashed rumours of this film being a love story. He mentioned that the film will revolve around the relationship between a parent and their child. He said, “It shows how parents feel left behind when kids move on. There are a lot of parents or grandparents who miss their children and have no one to take care of them. I have written multiple stories through the years, but this is the one I wanted to debut with.” This film will mark the director’s debut in Bollywood.
Kajol and Prabhu Deva worked in the 1997 Tamil movie, ‘Minsara Kanavu.’ Their fans are excited to see this couple reunite once again.