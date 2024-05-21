South Cinema

Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening

Actor Vishnu Manchu is attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the teaser launch of 'Kannappa.' Accompanying him were his wife, Viranica Manchu as well as producer, M Mohan Babu, and director and choreographer, Prabhu Deva.

Vishnu Manchu and his wife, Viranica along with Prabhu Deva and Mohan Babu
Actor Vishnu Manchu is presently attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the launch of the teaser for his forthcoming epic action film, ‘Kannappa.’ The teaser premiere has been scheduled to take place at the esteemed Olympia Theatre on the French Riviera. Accompanying him were his wife, Viranica Manchu as well as the producer of ‘Kannappa,’ M Mohan Babu, and director and choreographer, Prabhu Deva.

The quartet graced the premiere of ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ directed by Kevin Costner and featuring Costner and Sienna Miller. The three-hour epic, serving as the first chapter of a planned four-part series, garnered an impressive 11-minute and 40-second standing ovation long after the credits rolled at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

Vishnu Manchu caught attention with his remarkable presence, wearing a bespoke black tuxedo crafted by Atelier Viranica. Dressed similar to him in black tuxedos, along with bow ties, were the other two men – Prabhu Deva and M Mohan Babu. Meanwhile, dressed in colours was Viranica Manchu, who adorned herself in a white shirt, paired with a printed long skirt, with jewellery from Vasundhara Diamond Roof, shoes by Le Silla and her matching handbag from the luxury brand, Valentino.

Discussing the unveiling of the much-awaited film’s teaser at Cannes, Vishnu mentioned to IANS, “We are thrilled to unveil the teaser of ‘Kannappa’ on the esteemed stage of the Cannes Film Festival,” further adding, “Cannes serves as the ideal platform to showcase our production to a global audience. By bringing our rich Indian history to the global platform, we aim to enlighten audiences worldwide about the timeless tales and cultural heritage that our film encapsulates.”

'Kannappa', Akshay Kumar
Vishnu Manchu To Unveil Teaser Of His Pan-India Film 'Kannappa' At Cannes

BY IANS

Meanwhile, ‘Kannappa’ is a fantasy drama rooted in mythology, revolving around the devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2025.

