Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening

Discussing the unveiling of the much-awaited film’s teaser at Cannes, Vishnu mentioned to IANS, “We are thrilled to unveil the teaser of ‘Kannappa’ on the esteemed stage of the Cannes Film Festival,” further adding, “Cannes serves as the ideal platform to showcase our production to a global audience. By bringing our rich Indian history to the global platform, we aim to enlighten audiences worldwide about the timeless tales and cultural heritage that our film encapsulates.”