Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet Join Festival Of Democracy

Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, newly-weds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh cast their vote in Mumbai on a sweltering Monday in the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, newly-weds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh cast their vote in Mumbai on a sweltering Monday in the ongoing fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Sanjay looked dapper in a green and white shirt paired with sunglasses as he flaunted his inked index finger at the paparazzi present near the polling booth.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself from the car. In the image, she's seen wearing a white outfit and bright red lips as she told the world that she has cast her vote.

Filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani and his actress wife Rakul came together to cast their vote. Jackky wore a blue T-shirt paired with sunglasses; Rakul chose white to beat the Mumbai heat. The two posed for the assembled shutterbugs after completing the formalities.

A beaming Neha Dhupia also shared a selfie, flaunting the ink, from her car.

