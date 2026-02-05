Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

Mardaani 3 is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2.
It is yet to cross the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office.
Rani Mukerji-starrer opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Mardaani 3 box office collection: Actress Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani returned with its third instalment after a seven-year gap. But unlike the previous two instalments, Mardaani 3 lacked the impact. Even though Rani and the other cast were hailed for their performances, the film has been criticised for its recycled and repetitive plot. After a Rs 4 crore start, the crime thriller witnessed growth on weekends, but the collections dropped significantly on the first Monday (Day 4). It saw a slight rise on Tuesday (Day 5), but dipped further on Wednesday (Day 6). Mardaani 3 has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in six days.
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 6
According to Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected an estimated Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, taking the total box office collection to Rs 24.25 crore.
It had an overall 10.20% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded 6.06% occupancy rate, followed by 10.42% during the afternoon shows. Evening shows saw a rise of 11.03%, and night shows recorded 13.30% footfall.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Mardaani 3 presents yet another socially relevant subject. Rani's Shivani Shivaji Roy is assigned a case of abduction of two young girls, which unfolds into a deeper and complex investigation, leading to a child-trafficking network, involving a beggar mafia. Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad (as the antagonist), and Mikhail Yawalkar round out the cast.
An excerpt from Outlook India review of Mardaani 3 reads: "Mardaani 3 may not be the sharpest or most restrained film in the franchise, but it remains a purposeful one. It speaks for those who are rarely heard, even when its execution falters. For viewers who value mainstream cinema that engages directly with social reality, this chapter is worth watching."