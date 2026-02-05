Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

Mardaani 3 box office collection: Actress Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani returned with its third instalment after a seven-year gap. But unlike the previous two instalments, Mardaani 3 lacked the impact. Even though Rani and the other cast were hailed for their performances, the film has been criticised for its recycled and repetitive plot. After a Rs 4 crore start, the crime thriller witnessed growth on weekends, but the collections dropped significantly on the first Monday (Day 4). It saw a slight rise on Tuesday (Day 5), but dipped further on Wednesday (Day 6). Mardaani 3 has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in six days.