Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

Mardaani 3 is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 box office collection Photo: YRF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mardaani 3 is facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2.

  • It is yet to cross the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office.

  • Rani Mukerji-starrer opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Mardaani 3 box office collection: Actress Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani returned with its third instalment after a seven-year gap. But unlike the previous two instalments, Mardaani 3 lacked the impact. Even though Rani and the other cast were hailed for their performances, the film has been criticised for its recycled and repetitive plot. After a Rs 4 crore start, the crime thriller witnessed growth on weekends, but the collections dropped significantly on the first Monday (Day 4). It saw a slight rise on Tuesday (Day 5), but dipped further on Wednesday (Day 6). Mardaani 3 has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in six days.

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected an estimated Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, taking the total box office collection to Rs 24.25 crore.

It had an overall 10.20% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded 6.06% occupancy rate, followed by 10.42% during the afternoon shows. Evening shows saw a rise of 11.03%, and night shows recorded 13.30% footfall.

Mardaani 3 sees a slight growth on Day 2 - X
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Growth After A Moderate Start

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Mardaani 3 presents yet another socially relevant subject. Rani's Shivani Shivaji Roy is assigned a case of abduction of two young girls, which unfolds into a deeper and complex investigation, leading to a child-trafficking network, involving a beggar mafia. Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad (as the antagonist), and Mikhail Yawalkar round out the cast.

Related Content
Related Content
A still from Mardaani 3 - YouTube
Mardaani 3 Review | Rani Mukerji Anchors A Franchise That Refuses To Soften Its Gaze

BY Aishani Biswas

An excerpt from Outlook India review of Mardaani 3 reads: "Mardaani 3 may not be the sharpest or most restrained film in the franchise, but it remains a purposeful one. It speaks for those who are rarely heard, even when its execution falters. For viewers who value mainstream cinema that engages directly with social reality, this chapter is worth watching."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm‑Up Match: Rhinos Eye Back-To-Back Wins

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, ICC T20 WC Warmup Match: OMA On Course To Chase Down 188 Against Chevrons

  3. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

  5. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  2. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  2. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Prince Andrew Moves Out Of Royal Lodge Following Release Of Latest Epstein Files

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y