Did Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Script Originate From PMO? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Claims

He said, "Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta. Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi (No one could have written that line. When the film became a hit, some people claimed that the script of Dhurandhar came straight from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). I said, 'Tell me, who in the PMO could possibly write a line like this?' No one could even think of something like that)."