Did Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Script Originate From PMO? Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Claims

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who played a major role in Dhurandhar, dismissed rumours that the script of the spy thriller was from the Prime Minister's Office.
Bedi also revealed he personally pitched the film's viral comedic scenes to director Aditya Dhar.
He played Jameel Jamali, a covert Indian agent infiltrating Pakistan's political establishment.
Dhurandhar franchise is a huge success at the box office, but the movie also received polarised reviews and was labelled as propaganda by several critics, political commentators and audiences. Some Pakistani commentators also asserted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally wrote and approved the script of Dhurandhar.
Actor Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali, a covert Indian agent in the film, has refuted the claims that the script for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar originated from the Prime Minister's Office, saying he personally suggested the film's comic relief to director Aditya Dhar.
Did Dhurandhar 2 script come from PMO?
Bedi, at the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi on Wednesday (June 17), dismissed the claims that the Prime Minister's Office wrote the Dhurandhar script.
He said, "Ab ye line koi likh nahi sakta. Jab ye film hit huyi toh kuch logo ne kaha Dhurandhar ki script jo hai woh PMO se likh kar aati hai. Maine kaha batao PMO me kaunsa aisa aadmi hai jo ye line likh sakta hai. Aisa soch bhi nahi sakta koi (No one could have written that line. When the film became a hit, some people claimed that the script of Dhurandhar came straight from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). I said, 'Tell me, who in the PMO could possibly write a line like this?' No one could even think of something like that)."
Bedi on the comic angle in Dhurandhar
Apart from the intense action and violence, the spy thriller caught attention for its humorous scenes. Bedi revealed that Dhar initially resisted adding humour to the film. He had to persuade Dhar to include those moments.
When Bedi read the script two or three times, he realised it was an intense film. "Then I felt that, as an actor, because I naturally gravitate towards comedy and my mind tends to lean towards humour, I could see certain moments where we could sprinkle in a bit of comic relief," he added.
When he asked Aditya if he could add humour to his character, initially, he was a little reluctant, but as the light moments were added, he started enjoying it.