Manchester City Topple Arsenal In Premier League Table; Burnley Relegated, Leeds Earn Vital Point

Winning by a one-goal margin left City and Arsenal tied on both points (70) and goal difference (+37). City only leads courtesy of more goals scored (66 to Arsenal’s 63)

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Burnley vs Man City
Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, left, and Erling Haaland walk off the pitch. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Erling Haaland’s early goal proved differential as Man City beat Burnley 1-0

  • Gunners lost their numero uno position in the EPL standings

  • Burnley were relegated but Leeds edged further away from relegation

Manchester City completed its ominous, late-season rise to the top of the Premier League by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Erling Haaland’s early goal on Wednesday, ending Arsenal’s 200-day stay in first place.

The result condemned American-owned Burnley to relegation after one season back in the top flight.

Haaland ran onto Jeremy Doku’s pass to convert a deft finish in the fifth minute for his league-high 24th goal of the campaign, which allowed City to back up its 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday that, for many, turned Pep Guardiola’s team into the title favorite.

However, with goal difference potentially coming into play, City might regret not putting more past Burnley at Turf Moor.

Winning by a one-goal margin left City and Arsenal tied on both points (70) and goal difference (+37). City only leads courtesy of more goals scored (66 to Arsenal’s 63).

“I was not frustrated, why would I be?” Guardiola said. “We won three points, we are top of the league.”

Haaland and Rayan Cherki struck the goal frame and Nico O’Reilly had a weak shot saved with the net at his mercy as City’s players threw everything at Burnley — they finished the game having had 28 shots — in an effort to rack up the goals.

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“In these types of games, if you score the second or third that you deserve, everything’s more fluid and natural,” Guardiola said.

“But,” he added, “the main target was winning the game.”

City was nine points adrift of Arsenal after drawing with West Ham on March 14. Three straight wins, combined with back-to-back losses for Arsenal, has seen the title race turn on its head.

Relegation Inevitable For Burnley

For next-to-last Burnley, a third relegation from the Premier League in the last five seasons has been an inevitability for weeks.

Scott Parker’s team slipped to its 22nd loss of the campaign and is 13 points from safety with four games left.

Burnley will be going down with last-place Wolverhampton, whose fate was sealed at the weekend, and one other team.

Leeds Edge Further Clear Of Relegation

In the other match Wednesday, Leeds scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to draw 2-2 at Bournemouth and edge nine points clear of third-to-last Tottenham, which occupies the other place in the relegation zone.

Sean Longstaff’s late equalizer denied Bournemouth a win that would have lifted the team to sixth place, four points off the Champions League qualification positions.

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