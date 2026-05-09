Manchester City Vs Brentford, Premier League Live: See Best Photos From Etihad Stadium
Manchester City, trailing Arsenal in the Premier League title race, welcome Brentford to Etihad Stadium for their matchday 36 fixture on Saturday (May 9, 2026). The Cityzens are currently second in the EPL standings with 71 points, and must win this game to remain abreast with the table-topping Gunners (76 points). Pep Guardiola's men opponents, the Bees, lie eighth in the points table and have already lost to Man City twice this season. But the visitors are known to sting when least expected and this could potentially be a banana-peel encounter for the hosts.
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