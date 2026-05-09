Manchester City Vs Brentford, Premier League Live: See Best Photos From Etihad Stadium

Manchester City, trailing Arsenal in the Premier League title race, welcome Brentford to Etihad Stadium for their matchday 36 fixture on Saturday (May 9, 2026). The Cityzens are currently second in the EPL standings with 71 points, and must win this game to remain abreast with the table-topping Gunners (76 points). Pep Guardiola's men opponents, the Bees, lie eighth in the points table and have already lost to Man City twice this season. But the visitors are known to sting when least expected and this could potentially be a banana-peel encounter for the hosts.

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EPL soccer Manchester City vs Brentford match-Igor Thiago,
Brentford's Igor Thiago, top, and Manchester City's Marc Guehi challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL soccer Manchester City vs Brentford match-Gianluigi Donnarumma
Manchester City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma greets fans prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL soccer Manchester City vs Brentford match-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL soccer Manchester City vs Brentford match-Aaron Hickey
Brentford's Aaron Hickey, left, tries to block a shot from Manchester City's Rayan Cherki during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL soccer Manchester City vs Brentford match-Nathan Ake
Manchester City's Nathan Ake, left, and Brentford's Kevin Schade challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL soccer Manchester City vs Brentford match-Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, right, and Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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EPL soccer Manchester City vs Brentford match-Keith Andrews
Brentford's head coach Keith Andrews reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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