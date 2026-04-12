Justin Bieber Coachella 2026: Singer Headlines With Nostalgic Throwback Set

Summary of this article
Justin Bieber Coachella 2026 set revisits early hits like Baby and Never Say Never.
Singer returns to the stage after four years following a health-related tour cancellation.
Nostalgic performance blends YouTube roots with new music and guest appearances.
Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 performance marked a striking return to the spotlight, with the singer headlining the festival in a set driven by nostalgia and personal reflection. After stepping away from large-scale touring, Bieber’s appearance carried added weight, drawing fans eager to see him back on a major stage.
Opening with newer tracks from his recent albums, the singer soon shifted tone, taking the audience back to his early years. The set unfolded as a journey through his career, blending past and present in a way that felt deeply personal.
Justin Bieber's Coachella set leans into nostalgia and YouTube roots
Much of the performance centred around Bieber’s early hits, including Baby and Never Say Never. It was seen that he performed parts of the set while seated with a laptop, revisiting old YouTube videos that first brought him global attention.
Clips from his childhood were also shown on the big screen, creating a sense of looking back at where it all began. It was suggested by the artist during the performance that he wanted to take the audience “on a journey”, repeatedly asking how far back they had followed his music.
Here is a sneak peek:
Big return after health setback and tour cancellation
The performance marked Bieber’s biggest live show in four years, following the cancellation of his Justice world tour due to health concerns. His return was understated, with a minimal stage setup and a focus on music rather than spectacle.
He was joined by several guest artists, including The Kid Laroi, Wizkid, Tems and Dijon, adding variety to the set. Among those spotted in the audience were Hailey Bieber, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
Held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Coachella continues to draw massive crowds each year, and Bieber’s headline act stood out for its stripped-back, reflective approach.