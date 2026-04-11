Coachella 2026 Dates, Lineup, When And Where To Watch Live

Coachella 2026: The headliners of this year's edition include Justin Bieber, Colombian superstar Karol G, the first-ever Latina artist to headline the festival and pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Coachella 2026
Coachella 2026 dates, lineup Photo: Coachella
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Coachella 2026 kicked off at 4 PM PDT on April 10.

  • The six-day event will witness performances from over 160 artists.

  • When and where to watch Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and others live.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 kicked off at 4 PM PDT on April 10 (4:30 AM April 11 IST). The music festival has returned to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and will run for two consecutive weekends - April 10 to April 12, and April 17 to April 19. The six-day event will witness performances from over 160 artists.

Coachella 2026 lineup

The headliners of this year's edition include Justin Bieber, Colombian superstar Karol G, the first-ever Latina artist to headline the festival and pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

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When and where to watch Coachella 2026

The 1st round of Coachella 2026 has already begun. Fans can watch the performances on YouTube as well as on their official app beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET each day. Performances on the Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, and Sahara are all available in 4K resolution.

Coachella 2026 key performances

Dabeull, Youna, Bob Baker Marionettes, and Wednesday delivered opening performances at the festival. Carpenter also gave an electrifying performance. Bieber, Karol G, KATSEYE, Anyma, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, THE XX, Teddy Swims, Levity, Marlon Hoffstadt, Foster the People, Blood Orange, Gordo, Joost, HUGEL, Prospa, Kettama, Groove Armada, Hamdi, and Max Styler are all included in the lineup.

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BINI, the Filipino girl group, will also perform at Coachella 2026, making history as the first Filipino artist to debut at the festival. Lambrini Girls from Britain are also performing this year.

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The Two Lips, Ninajirachi, Max Dean x Luke Dean, Cachirula & Loojan, Jessica Brankka, Chloé Caillet × Rossi., Arodes, NewDad, Carolina Durante, flowerovlove, Bob Baker Marionettes, Youna, and Sahar Z are also part of the lineup of performers.

The Strokes, Giveon, Addison Rae, Labrinth, SOMBR, David Byrne and Swae Lee, among others, are major performers.

Coachella 2026 second weekend performances will also have the same lineup.

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