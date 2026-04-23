Cannes 2026 | Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Live-Action Look Back Leads Tokyo International Film Festival Goes To Cannes Lineup

Kore-eda Hirokazu’s live-action Look Back is adapted from the beloved manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Kore-eda Hirokazu Look Back
Kore-eda Hirokazu‘s Look Back leads the Tokyo International Film Festival Goes to Cannes lineup Photo: X
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Summary of this article

  • Kore-eda Hirokazu‘s Look Back leads the Tokyo International Film Festival Goes to Cannes lineup.

  • Four other Japanese films will also be screened at Cannes 2026 through the Goes to Cannes showcase.

  • Have a look at the Tokyo International Film Festival Goes to Cannes lineup.

Cannes 2026: Five Japanese films will be screened at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival next month through the Tokyo International Film Festival‘s Goes to Cannes showcase that brings together film festivals and markets from all corners of the globe. Kore-eda Hirokazu‘s Look Back, the live-action adaptation of the beloved manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is set to lead the Tokyo International Film Festival Goes to Cannes lineup, reported Variety.

Apart from Look Back, Hirokazu's AI-themed Sheep in the Box will be competing for the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2026.

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Have a look at the Tokyo International Film Festival Goes to Cannes lineup

The Gate of Murder

Directed by Kanai Ko and produced by Tsubaki Yoshikazu through Kadokawa Corporation, follows a man's desire to kill his childhood acquaintance, whom he holds responsible for a misfortune.

All That Exists (working title)

Directed by Zeze Takahisa and produced by Takahashi Naoya through Toei Company, this mystery-drama is about a journalist who revisits a decades-old double child abduction after the death of a former colleague in law enforcement. Three decades after the case, he finds out about a mysterious painter who is connected to the case.

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You, Fireworks, and Our Promise (working title)

Directed by Suzuki Kei and produced by Umezawa Michihiko through Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP, the adventure-drama revolves around a high-school student who comes across a girl carrying a drawing featuring his name and a future date. After her disappearance, her identical great-grandmother arrives from the past, leading to a twisted tale.

Lives at Right Angles

Directed by Kobayashi Syoutarou and produced by Sato Gen through Toei Video Company, with Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures attached as sales agent, the family drama is about a man named Daiki with autism spectrum disorder. He is employed as a janitor, and his younger sister Nozomi, a counsellor, has supported him since their mother’s untimely demise. They have to deal with their own futures independently after Nozomi announces her wedding.

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Look Back

Directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu and produced by Koide Daiju through K2 Pictures Production Inc., Look Back is about two classmates - Fujino and Kyomoto, who are obsessed with drawing manga and how their rivalry transforms into a deep friendship while pursuing their passion for art.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will kick off on May 12 and run till May 23 on the French Riviera, centred around the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès along the Croisette. 

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