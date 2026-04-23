Cannes 2026 | Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Live-Action Look Back Leads Tokyo International Film Festival Goes To Cannes Lineup

Cannes 2026: Five Japanese films will be screened at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival next month through the Tokyo International Film Festival‘s Goes to Cannes showcase that brings together film festivals and markets from all corners of the globe. Kore-eda Hirokazu‘s Look Back, the live-action adaptation of the beloved manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is set to lead the Tokyo International Film Festival Goes to Cannes lineup, reported Variety.