PBKS Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in Dharamsala, chasing 211 to seal the highest successful run chase at HPCA Stadium and keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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PBKS Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match Indian Premier League 2026 Clash
Delhi Capitals' Madhav Tiwari, center, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals clinched a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Match 55 of IPL 2026 at Dharamsala

  • PBKS posted 210/5, powered by Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and captain Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36)

  • Chasing 211, DC captain Axar Patel (56) and David Miller (51) revived the innings with a 64-run stand

  • Madhav Tiwari was named Player of the Match for his all-round display

Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched a thrilling three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday.

After being put in to bat first, PBKS got a fiery start from Priyansh Arya. The youngster smashed 56 off 33 balls, which included six sixes. He was assisted by captain Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten at 59 off 36.

However, PBKS’s blitzkrieg was eventually halted by the DC pacers, with Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, and Mitchell Starc all picking up important wickets. PBKS still managed to put up 210/5 on the board, making for a competitive chase.

DC’s innings stuttered early, going four down inside nine overs. Then, captain Axar Patel (56) and David Miller (51) stabilised the innings, stitching together a 64-run stand to keep the Capitals in the contest.

Following their dismissals, impact substitute Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari played late cameos to take DC over the line with an over to spare. This marked the highest successful run chase on this venue and kept DC’s knockout hopes alive. It also marked the fourth loss on the trot for PBKS.

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After this match, Punjab Kings sat in fourth place in the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points from 11 games. Delhi Capitals climbed to seventh place with 10 points from 12 games.

Madhav Tiwari – Player of the Match

Young all-rounder Madhav Tiwari, making his first appearance in IPL 2026, was named the Player of the Match for his game-turning displays with both bat and ball for DC. The pacer took the crucial wicket of Arya before dismissing Cooper Connolly for 38 off 27. Tiwari finished with figures of 2/40.

During the chase, he came on after the dismissal of Miller, with the fate of the match hanging in the balance. He hit two fours and a six to take Delhi close to the target, as strike partner Auqib Nabi hit a four and a six to help seal the chase.

Punjab Kings Remaining Fixtures

May 14: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala

May 17: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala

May 23: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow

Delhi Capitals Remaining Fixtures

May 17: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi

May 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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