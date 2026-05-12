PBKS Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Delhi Capitals' Madhav Tiwari, center, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Delhi Capitals' Madhav Tiwari, center, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia