USA Vs Slovakia, Men’s Ice Hockey: Americans Win 6–2 To Reach Milano Cortina Finals
The United States thrashed Slovakia 6–2 in the men’s ice hockey semifinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, booking a gold-medal clash with Canada for the first time since 2010. Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, and a double from Jack Hughes powered the win, while Slovakia scored two late consolation goals. Tempers flared late with penalties for the Tkachuk brothers and Erik Cernak, but Team USA held firm to advance, leaving Slovakia to face Finland for bronze on Saturday.
