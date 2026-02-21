USA Vs Slovakia, Men’s Ice Hockey: Americans Win 6–2 To Reach Milano Cortina Finals

The United States thrashed Slovakia 6–2 in the men’s ice hockey semifinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, booking a gold-medal clash with Canada for the first time since 2010. Dylan Larkin, Tage Thompson, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, and a double from Jack Hughes powered the win, while Slovakia scored two late consolation goals. Tempers flared late with penalties for the Tkachuk brothers and Erik Cernak, but Team USA held firm to advance, leaving Slovakia to face Finland for bronze on Saturday.

USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-
Slovakia players greet fans at the end of a men's ice hockey semifinal game between United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-Pavol Regenda
Slovakia's Pavol Regenda (84) scores his side's second goal during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-Matus Sukel
Slovakia's Matus Sukel (91) challenges with United States' Jake Guentzel (59) and United States' Zach Werenski (8) during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-Adam Liska
Slovakia's Adam Liska (23) challenges with United States' Jake Guentzel (59) during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-Jack Hughes
United States' Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game against Slovakia during the second period of a men's ice hockey semifinal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-Jack Hughes
United States' Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-Auston Matthews
United States' Auston Matthews (34) and Slovakia's Samuel Takac (49) chase after the puck during the second period of a men's ice hockey semifinal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games- Jack Hughes
United States' Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-Dylan Larkin
United States' Dylan Larkin (21) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
USA Vs Slovakia Men’s Ice Hockey Italy Milano Cortina 2026 winter games-Jack Eichel
United States' Jack Eichel (9) scores his side's fourth goal during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
