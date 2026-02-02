Atletico Madrid Vs Tottenham, Champions League: Antonin Kinsky’s Nightmare Start Ends In 17 Minutes After Two Mistakes

Summary of this article
Antonin Kinsky concedes twice in 17 minutes, errors gift Atletico Madrid early Champions League lead
Spurs’ back-up keeper substituted for Guglielmo Vicario, visibly distraught after nightmare debut
Marcos Llorente and Julian Alvarez punish Kinsky mistakes as Atletico Madrid dominate first half
Back-up Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky suffered the ignominy of getting substituted in the 17th minute of his Champions League debut after being at fault for two goals against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Czech player was handed his first start since October — and only his third appearance all season — in a big call by under-pressure Spurs manager Igor Tudor and it couldn’t have gone worse.
In the sixth minute, he miskicked after slipping making a clearance, leading to Marcos Llorente opening the scoring for Atletico.
Then, moments after Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 for the hosts, Kinsky attempted a first-time pass out of his area with his left foot but miskicked again. Julian Alvarez had the simple task of slotting the ball into an empty net.
Kinsky was immediately replaced by Tudor, with Guglielmo Vicario coming on, and looked inconsolable as he walked down the tunnel at Metropolitano Stadium.