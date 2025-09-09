Qatar Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Find All Details & India Qualification Scenario

Qatar Vs Bahrain Football Live Streaming: Indian fans will watch this Group H fixture closely, as its outcome will dictate whether the Blue Colts historically advance to the AFC U23 Asian Cup or miss out

Qatar Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
Qatar Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: The hosts train ahead of the Group H match. Photo: X/Qatar Football Association
  • Qatar vs Bahrain match to decide Group H winners

  • Visitors must win to stand chance, while draw enough for QAT

  • India need big win against Brunei before a favourable result in this match

Hosts Qatar take on Bahrain in their final Group H fixture of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 qualification campaign at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Tuesday (September 9). Watch the Qatar vs Bahrain football match live tonight.

The stakes are clear. Qatar lead the group with six points from two matches, having defeated Brunei 13-0 and India 2-1, thanks to a controversial penalty. Bahrain are third with three points, courtesy of a 10-0 win over Brunei after losing their opener to India 2-0. India also have three points but hold the head-to-head advantage over Bahrain, while Bahrain enjoy a superior goal difference.

This Qatar vs Bahrain match will not only decide the group winners but also effectively decide India's qualification hopes. For Bahrain, it is a must-win. For Qatar, a draw is enough to seal direct qualification. For India, the outcome in Doha must be paired with a convincing result against Brunei, in the early kick-off, to keep their campaign alive.

Qatar Vs Bahrain U23 Football Head-To-Head Record

There is no previous head-to-head record between Qatar and Bahrain at the U-23 level. This will be their first meeting in the competition.

Qatar Vs Bahrain U23 Football Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Qatar vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match be played?

The Qatar vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 10:30pm IST.

Where will the Qatar vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match be telecast and live streamed?

Fans can watch the Qatar vs Bahrain, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online on the Alkass One channel via their official website and the Shoof mobile app. The game will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

