India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Seek Opening-Day Victory

India U23 vs Bahrain U23 Live Score: Catch the play-by-play updates from the football match at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium on 3 September 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
India vs Bahrain Live score AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
India U23 players in training ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Bahrain U23. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
Welcome to the live coverage of the opening fixture of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers between India U23 and Bahrain U23 at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, 3 September 2025. India U23, placed alongside Qatar, Bahrain, and Brunei, will seek an early advantage on the way to Saudi Arabia 2026. With an injury-hit team, the Blue Colts will face a tough challenge against a strong Bahraini side before the blockbuster clash against Qatar. Follow the live scores and updates from the India vs Bahrain match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Starting XIs

India U23: Sahil (gk), Bikash Yumnam (c), Lalrinliana Hnamte, Pramveer, Mohammed Sanan K, Parthib Gogoi, Harish Palande, Macarton Nickson Muhammed Suhail, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Ricky Haobam

India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Coaches Said...

India Head Coach Naushad Moosa:

"I don’t think any team is ‘big’. It’s important to respect every opponent. As far as Bahrain are concerned, we have watched two or three of their matches to prepare.

"We are well prepared – both mentally and physically – and I’m really looking forward to it. We are ready for the opening game against Bahrain.

"Bahrain are a strong side. Watching them, I was very impressed with the way they attack, defend, and the intensity they bring. I have a lot of respect for them. It will be a competitive game, and it definitely won’t be easy for Bahrain."

Bahrain Head Coach Ali Abdulmajed:

"India are a strong team with quality players. We’ve watched their recent matches, and they have good elements. It will be a 50-50 match. If we manage to deal with India’s strengths, we can have the upper hand. But if India succeed in imposing their game, it will be difficult."

India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India's Recent Form

India U23 played two closed-door friendly matches against Iraq U23 in Malaysia in August. The Blue Colts lost the matches 2-1 and 3-1.

In July, India U23 faced Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic in two friendly matches, losing the first 3-2 and then drawing the second match 0-0.

Recent Form: ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L 🔴L

India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Mohd Arbaz, Dipesh Chauhan

Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Muhammed Saheef, Harsh Palande, Subham Bhattacharya, Ricky Meetei Haobam

Midfielders: Soham Naveen Varshneya, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Sanan K, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Ayush Chhetri, Macarton Nickson, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh

Forwards: Parthib Gogoi, Muhammed Suhail, Sreekuttan MS, Sahil Harijan

India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage of the India vs Bahrain match in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The action in Doha begins at 8:45 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

