India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Seek Opening-Day Victory

India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Starting XIs
India U23: Sahil (gk), Bikash Yumnam (c), Lalrinliana Hnamte, Pramveer, Mohammed Sanan K, Parthib Gogoi, Harish Palande, Macarton Nickson Muhammed Suhail, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Ricky Haobam
India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Coaches Said...
India Head Coach Naushad Moosa:
"I don’t think any team is ‘big’. It’s important to respect every opponent. As far as Bahrain are concerned, we have watched two or three of their matches to prepare.
"We are well prepared – both mentally and physically – and I’m really looking forward to it. We are ready for the opening game against Bahrain.
"Bahrain are a strong side. Watching them, I was very impressed with the way they attack, defend, and the intensity they bring. I have a lot of respect for them. It will be a competitive game, and it definitely won’t be easy for Bahrain."
Bahrain Head Coach Ali Abdulmajed:
"India are a strong team with quality players. We’ve watched their recent matches, and they have good elements. It will be a 50-50 match. If we manage to deal with India’s strengths, we can have the upper hand. But if India succeed in imposing their game, it will be difficult."
India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India's Recent Form
India U23 played two closed-door friendly matches against Iraq U23 in Malaysia in August. The Blue Colts lost the matches 2-1 and 3-1.
In July, India U23 faced Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic in two friendly matches, losing the first 3-2 and then drawing the second match 0-0.
Recent Form: ⚫D 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L 🔴L
India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Sahil, Mohd Arbaz, Dipesh Chauhan
Defenders: Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Muhammed Saheef, Harsh Palande, Subham Bhattacharya, Ricky Meetei Haobam
Midfielders: Soham Naveen Varshneya, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Sanan K, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Ayush Chhetri, Macarton Nickson, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh
Forwards: Parthib Gogoi, Muhammed Suhail, Sreekuttan MS, Sahil Harijan
India Vs Bahrain LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage of the India vs Bahrain match in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The action in Doha begins at 8:45 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.