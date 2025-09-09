India Vs Brunei LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 2-0 BRU; Blue Colts Start With Bang

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Follow every moment of live action and every goal scored as India take on winless Brunei Darussalam in their final AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifier. With the Indian Colts chasing a big win to boost their chances of qualification, expect a high-scoring match in Doha. Catch all the live scores, key updates, and match highlights from the IND vs BRU football clash in Doha, right here

Bhuvan Gupta
India Vs Brunei LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
India Vs Brunei LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: The Blue Colts narrowly lost to Qatar in their previous outing. Photo: AIFF
India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Blog: History-chasing Blue Colts return to action tonight in a high-stakes Group H match against Brunei Darussalam at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. With three points from two matches, Naushad Moosa's young Indian team must deliver a dominant performance, not just to win, but to boost their goal difference and stay alive in the race for qualification. All eyes will be on rising stars like captain Bikash Yumnam, Muhammad Suhail, Shivaldo Chingangbam, Macarton Nickson, and Lalremtluanga Fanai, who've already impressed in earlier fixtures. The match will be streamed live on Alkass 4 and Shoof App. Fans across India are rallying behind the Blue Colts in what could be a defining night for Indian football's next generation. Follow the IND vs BRU football live updates and scores here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: IND 2-0 BRU

Here's his second! Vibin Mohanan tries luck from distance, it's not even a shot per se but an attempted ball into the Brunei box, but the goalie makes a mess of it, misjudging the bounce. The ball trickles into the net and India have a lucky second goal in the eighth minute.

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: IND 1-0 BRU

They needed an early goal, and they have one! Vibin Mohanan slots it in with ease in the fifth minute, responding to Muhammed Suhail's cutback, to get the Blue Colts going.

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Kick-Off!

It's time! Play gets underway in Doha. India kicking from left to right and Brunei from right to left in the first half. The Blue Colts need a flurry of goals and a bright start is imperative for that.

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Scenarios Explained

India have three points from two Group H games and are in contention for a historic U23 Asian Cup qualification. If the Blue Colts defeat Brunei Darussalam and Bahrain beat Qatar later tonight (by not more than two goals), India will finish in first place and seal their berth (thanks to a better head-to-head goal difference in the matches involving the top three teams).

But if Qatar manage a draw (or better) against Bahrain, India cannot finish first and will need to depend on favours from other groups to be among the top four of all the second-placed teams.

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: IND Starting XI

Here is how the Bikash Yumnam-led India line up for their all-important last qualifying clash in Doha:

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Head-To-Head Record

There is no previous head-to-head record between India and Brunei at the U-23 level. This will be their first meeting in the competition.

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Australia first to qualify!

Australia are the first team to book their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Finals spot topping Group D.

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: What Happened In Previous Match?

India gave their all in their previous Group H match but went down 1-2 to Qatar in Doha.

Muhammed Suhail had put India ahead with a brilliant header, matching Qatar move for move. However, a controversial second yellow card for Pramveer and a penalty handed to Qatar turned the tide.

Despite the setback, India remains in contention for qualification in the tournament.

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming Info


Fans in India can watch the India vs Brunei, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online on the Alkass One channel via their official website and the Shoof mobile app.

India Vs Brunei Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Pre-match Talk From Head Coach Moosa

Head coach Naushad Moosa emphasised the importance of staying sharp against Brunei, who have conceded heavily in their first two matches. “Such games are very challenging. When you know Qatar scored 13 goals, and then Bahrain scored 10, I just want my boys not to relax,” he said.

“We must have a good goal difference, so we need to be focused. This is what we need right now. Ninety minutes, you just think about the game, and just keep scoring.”

