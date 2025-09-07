India 1-2 Qatar, AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Blue Colts Go Down Fighting Amid Controversial Refereeing

Al Hashmi Al Hussein put Qatar ahead in 18th minute
Indian bravehearts suffered a 1-2 defeat to Qatar in their second Group H match of the ongoing AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday (September 6, 2025) at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
The Bikash Yumnam-led India conceded an early lead in the first half, scored by Al Hashmi Al Hussein (18th minute) off a corner. India equalised soon after the break when Mohammed Suhail nodded in a cross from Mohammed Sanan.
But in the 67th minute, Qatar regained the lead through a penalty, awarded controversially, and scored from the spot by Jassem Al Sharshani. Indian defender Pramveer Singh apparently brought down Noureldin Ibrahim inside the box.
Referee Adam Kersey's call stood even as the Indian camp showed their muted displeasure.
The match evoked memories of the India vs Qatar match last year, a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 second-round qualifier. The match was marred by controversy surrounding Qatar's equalising goal, which sparked outrage among Indian fans and officials.
What Happened At The India Vs Qatar Football Match Last Year?
India had taken the lead in the 37th minute through Lallianzuala Chhangte, and were on course for a historic win. But Qatar scored an equaliser in the 73rd minute from a play with the ball already out of play, before being backheeled into the box and tapped in by Yousef Aymen.
India had protested vehemently. However, South Korean referee Kim Woo-Sung allowed the goal to stand. Of course, there was no VAR. Later, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) formally requested an investigation, terming the incident a “grave supervision error” and asking FIFA and AFC to consider sporting compensation.
As it turned out, India never recovered from the disputed goal, and Qatar sealed the win with a second goal in the 85th minute. The result had ended India's World Cup qualifying campaign, while Qatar advanced to the next round.
AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Group H: State Of Play
Naushad Moosa's India now have three points from two matches, having beaten Bahrain 2-0 in their opener. Their final group match is against Brunei on September 9. Only the group winners and the four best second-placed teams across all 11 groups will qualify for the tournament finals in Saudi Arabia.
India have never qualified for the AFC U23 Asian Cup. In previous editions, they failed to navigate the qualifying rounds. And this campaign is already considered their best.
Qatar, on the other hand, have a stronger history. They reached the semi-finals in both 2016 and 2018 and hosted the tournament in 2016 and 2024, too. Their youth setup is considered the best in Asia.