India Vs Qatar Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Blue Colts Eye Second Straight Group H Win

India Vs Qatar Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Coach Naushad Moosa's side faces a stiff challenge against the hosts, who are one of the top teams of the continent. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs QAT football match in Doha

Updated on:
India Vs Qatar Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
India Vs Qatar Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: The Blue Colts beat Bahrain 2-0 in their previous outing. Photo: AIFF
Welcome to our live coverage of India's second Group H match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, against Qatar at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Saturday (September 6, 2025). The Blue Colts are eyeing their second consecutive win after kick-starting their campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over Bahrain. But it would not be easy against the hosts, who began their journey with a thumping 13-0 victory against Brunei Darussalam. The group toppers will advance straight to the 2026 continental tournament in Saudi Arabia. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Qatar Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Greetings!

Hello and welcome to everyone who has joined us this Saturday evening for some Indian football action. The country's U23 side is gearing up for a crucial clash against continental heavyweights Qatar, with high stakes for both teams with regards to qualification. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

