India Vs Qatar Live Streaming, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group H Match

India U23 face Qatar U23 in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha. Here’s the live streaming, timing, and squads information and more

India's Macarton Nickson in action against Bahrain's Khaled Alkhalaf in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
  • India face Qatar in the second group game in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday

  • India U23 won 2-0 against Bahrain in their opening match

  • Muhammed Suhail and Chingangbam Shivaldo scored for the Blue Colts

  • Qatar opened their tournament with a 13-0 win over Brunei

History-chasing Indian colts face hosts Qatar in their second match of the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, on Saturday. Watch the India U23 vs Qatar U23 football match today live.

The Indian Under-23 team started their continental qualification campaign with a 2-0 win over Bahrain, thanks to two brilliant goals from Muhammed Suhail and Chingangbam Shivaldo.

Brunei Darussalam are the fourth team in Group H. The group winners and the four best second-placed teams will directly qualify for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

The Blue Colts are aiming to create history by qualifying for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup for the first time. The last time around, the Blue Colts finished third in their qualifying group, behind the United Arab Emirates and China.

"It's always a good thing to start with a win and get those three points," head coach Naushad Moosa said after the win. "That win gave us a lot of hope and belief that if we do well against Qatar, we'll have the chance to qualify. It's very important we go forward with a winning mentality."

Qatar U-23 team, meanwhile, thrashed Brunei 13-0 in their opening game. Qatar were back-to-back semi-finalists in the 2016 and 2018 editions.

India Vs Qatar, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers – Live Streaming

When is the India vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match being played?

The India vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch the India vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live online on the Alkass Four channel on their website and the Shoof mobile app.

Where to watch the India vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match live broadcast in India?

The India vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Tags

