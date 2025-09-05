India Vs Qatar Preview, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Blue Colts Seek Crucial Win Over Hosts

The India U23 football team will face Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers group-stage match, hoping for a historic first-ever place in the continental tournament

India vs Qatar preview AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
India vs Qatar Preview, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
  • India face Qatar in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

  • India won against Bahrain in their opening match

  • Qatar won 13-0 victory against Brunei in their first game

The Indian men’s U23 football team will face hosts Qatar in a crucial Group H fixture of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The match takes place at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

India started their campaign strong with a 2-0 win over Bahrain. This important encounter could secure a first-ever continental berth for the India U23 squad.

India Vs Qatar, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Journey So Far

India began their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers journey with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, with goals from Muhammed Suhail and Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh. The Indian U23 football team aims for a first-ever qualification to the continental tournament.

Group winners qualify directly for Saudi Arabia 2026; only the four best runners-up across 11 groups also secure a spot.

Coach Naushad Moosa commented on the initial success, stating, “It’s always a good thing to start with a win and get those three points.” Moosa expanded, “That win gave us a lot of hope and belief that if we do well against Qatar, we’ll have the chance to qualify. It’s very important we go forward with a winning mentality.”

Qatar opened their campaign with a thumping 13-0 victory against Brunei Darussalam, which showcased their potent attacking force.

India’s Preparation For Qatar Match

Coach Moosa acknowledged the challenge the hosts pose. He stated, “Qatar are probably one of the best teams in Asia that we could face. Their playing style is totally different from Bahrain's.”

Moosa explained further, “They rely on short passes, quick switches, and a lot of wing play. We need to focus on stopping those movements from the sides.” He reflected on the Bahrain game, crediting India’s preparation and collective effort.

Moosa noted, “During the 20-day camp in Bangalore, followed by a few days in Malaysia, where we played the friendlies against Iraq, we worked a lot on teamwork.” He added, “The players were aggressive and played like a team, which helped us a lot. Against Qatar, we cannot afford lapses. We have to be strong and disciplined until the final whistle.”

Moosa also addressed concerns regarding Doha’s conditions, confirming the team’s adaptation. “We’ve been here for almost a week, played one game, and trained regularly,” he said. Moosa continued, “The players are acclimated to the weather. Also, since the match is at 8 pm, later than the last one, I don’t think conditions will affect us much.”

Moosa emphasised the campaign's wider importance for the squad’s development. He said, “This campaign is very important for us.” He expanded, “If we win, we stand a good chance of advancing. That would mean more camps, more friendlies, and better preparation for not just the AFC U23 Asian Cup but also future competitions like the 2026 Asian Games. Continuity is the key.”

The coach also praised the team’s attitude and togetherness after the opening win. He concluded, “I always tell the players to stay grounded and humble. Tomorrow’s game is the most important one. I’m happy to see the boys are really serious about this game. The team bonding is very strong, and that togetherness is a big strength for us. Hopefully, we’ll get a positive result tomorrow.”

(With PTI Inputs)

