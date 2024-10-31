IPL 2025 Player Retention: How 10 Teams Are Set Up For Indian Premier League Mega Auction

The must-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 retention deadline day is done and dusted. The 10 teams, after months of preparation, have confirmed their respective 'core players' on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
46 cricketers have been retained, leaving a massive pool of players available. Expect a crazy bidding war for some of the biggest stars when the franchises gather to finalise their respective squads at the mega auction, expected to be held in November.
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have kept six players each from 2024 rosters, and thus exhausted their Right-to-Match (RTM) cards at the mega auction. Read more about RTM HERE.
While five teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals -- have retained five players each, Delhi Capitals opted to keep four. Surprisingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have decided to retain only three and two players, respectively.
Here's how the 10 teams are set up for the IPL 2025 mega auction following the retentions:
Chennai Super Kings
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Matheesha Pathirana (13 cr)
|Retention 3
|Shivam Dube (12 cr)
|Retention 4
|Ravindra Jadeja (18 cr)
|Retention 5 (Uncapped)
|MS Dhoni (4 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|55 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|65 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|1
Released players: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway.
Delhi Capitals
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Axar Patel (16.50 cr)
|Retention 2
|Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr)
|Retention 3
|Tristan Stubbs (10 cr)
|Retention 4 (Uncapped)
|Abishek Porel (4 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|47 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|73 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|2 (1 uncapped+1 capped, or both capped)
Released players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh.
Gujarat Titans
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Rashid Khan (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Shubman Gill (16.50 cr)
|Retention 3
|Sai Sudharsan (8.50 cr)
|Retention 4 (Uncapped)
|Rahul Tewatia (4 cr)
|Retention 5 (Uncapped)
|Shahrukh Khan (4 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|51.50 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|69 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|1 (capped)
Released players: David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Mohammed Shami, Robin Minz, Sushant Mishra.
Kolkata Knight Riders
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Rinku Singh (13 cr)
|Retention 2
|Varun Chakaravarthy (12 cr)
|Retention 3
|Sunil Narine (12 cr)
|Retention 4
|Andre Russell (12 cr)
|Retention 5 (Uncapped)
|Harshit Rana (4 cr)
|Retention 6 (Uncapped)
|Ramandeep Singh (4 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|69 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|51 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|None
Released players: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Jason Roy, Gus Atkinson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Lucknow Super Giants
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Nicholas Pooran (21 cr)
|Retention 2
|Ravi Bishnoi (11 cr)
|Retention 3
|Mayank Yadav (11 cr)
|Retention 4 (Uncapped)
|Mohsin Khan (4 cr)
|Retention 5 (Uncapped)
|Ayush Badoni (4 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|51 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|69 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|1 (capped player)
Released players: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Mark Wood, David Willey, Shivam Mavi.
Mumbai Indians
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr)
|Retention 3
|Hardik Pandya (16.35 cr)
|Retention 4
|Rohit Sharma (16.30 cr)
|Retention 5
|Tilak Varma (8 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|75 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|45 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|1 (uncapped player)
Released players: Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Harvik Desai, Vishnu Vinod, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Luke Wood, Jason Behrendorff, Dilshan Madushanka.
Punjab Kings
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1 (Uncapped)
|Shashank Singh (5.5 cr)
|Retention 2 (Uncapped)
|Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|9.5 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|110.5 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|4 (capped players)
Released players: Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Rajasthan Royals
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Sanju Samson (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 cr)
|Retention 3
|Riyan Parag (14 cr)
|Retention 4
|Dhruv Jurel (14 cr)
|Retention 5
|Shimron Hetmyer (11 cr)
|Retention 6 (Uncapped)
|Sandeep Sharma (4 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|79 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|41 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|None
Released players: Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Prasidh Krishna, Adam Zampa.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Virat Kohli (21 cr)
|Retention 2
|Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
|Retention 3 (Uncapped)
|Yash Dayal (5 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|37 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|83 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|3 (1 uncapped + 2 capped players, or 3 capped)
Released players: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan
SunRisers Hyderabad
|Category
|Details
|Retention 1
|Heinrich Klaasen (23 cr)
|Retention 2
|Pat Cummins (18 cr)
|Retention 3
|Abhishek Sharma (14 cr)
|Retention 4
|Travis Head (14 cr)
|Retention 5
|Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 cr)
|Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)
|75 crore
|Purse Remaining for Auction
|45 crore
|No. of RTMs Available
|1 (uncapped player)
Released players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Wanindu Hasaranga.
