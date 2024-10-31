Cricket

IPL 2025 Player Retention: How 10 Teams Are Set Up For Indian Premier League Mega Auction

Here's how the 10 teams are set up for the IPL 2025 mega auction following the retentions

IPL-Mega-Auction-BCCI
BCCI will decide on the IPL 2025 Mega Auction soon. Photo: File
The must-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 retention deadline day is done and dusted. The 10 teams, after months of preparation, have confirmed their respective 'core players' on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

46 cricketers have been retained, leaving a massive pool of players available. Expect a crazy bidding war for some of the biggest stars when the franchises gather to finalise their respective squads at the mega auction, expected to be held in November.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have kept six players each from 2024 rosters, and thus exhausted their Right-to-Match (RTM) cards at the mega auction. Read more about RTM HERE.

While five teams -- Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals -- have retained five players each, Delhi Capitals opted to keep four. Surprisingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have decided to retain only three and two players, respectively.

CSK IPL 2025 Retentions: MS Dhoni Retained As Uncapped; Ruturaj, Jadeja Get Rs 18cr Each
CSK IPL 2025 Retentions: MS Dhoni Retained As Uncapped; Ruturaj, Jadeja Get Rs 18cr Each

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here's how the 10 teams are set up for the IPL 2025 mega auction following the retentions:

Chennai Super Kings

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 cr)
Retention 2Matheesha Pathirana (13 cr)
Retention 3Shivam Dube (12 cr)
Retention 4Ravindra Jadeja (18 cr)
Retention 5 (Uncapped)MS Dhoni (4 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)55 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction65 crore
No. of RTMs Available1

Released players: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway.

Delhi Capitals

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Axar Patel (16.50 cr)
Retention 2Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr)
Retention 3Tristan Stubbs (10 cr)
Retention 4 (Uncapped)Abishek Porel (4 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)47 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction73 crore
No. of RTMs Available2 (1 uncapped+1 capped, or both capped)

Released players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh.

MI IPL 2025 Retentions: Mumbai Indians Retain Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar, Rohit And Tilak
MI IPL 2025 Retentions: Mumbai Indians Retain Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar, Rohit And Tilak

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gujarat Titans

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Rashid Khan (18 cr)
Retention 2Shubman Gill (16.50 cr)
Retention 3Sai Sudharsan (8.50 cr)
Retention 4 (Uncapped)Rahul Tewatia (4 cr)
Retention 5 (Uncapped)Shahrukh Khan (4 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)51.50 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction69 crore
No. of RTMs Available1 (capped)

Released players: David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Mohammed Shami, Robin Minz, Sushant Mishra.

Kolkata Knight Riders

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Rinku Singh (13 cr)
Retention 2Varun Chakaravarthy (12 cr)
Retention 3Sunil Narine (12 cr)
Retention 4Andre Russell (12 cr)
Retention 5 (Uncapped)Harshit Rana (4 cr)
Retention 6 (Uncapped)Ramandeep Singh (4 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)69 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction51 crore
No. of RTMs AvailableNone

Released players: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Jason Roy, Gus Atkinson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Lucknow Super Giants

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Nicholas Pooran (21 cr)
Retention 2Ravi Bishnoi (11 cr)
Retention 3Mayank Yadav (11 cr)
Retention 4 (Uncapped)Mohsin Khan (4 cr)
Retention 5 (Uncapped)Ayush Badoni (4 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)51 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction69 crore
No. of RTMs Available1 (capped player)

Released players: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Mark Wood, David Willey, Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr)
Retention 2Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr)
Retention 3Hardik Pandya (16.35 cr)
Retention 4Rohit Sharma (16.30 cr)
Retention 5Tilak Varma (8 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)75 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction45 crore
No. of RTMs Available1 (uncapped player)

Released players: Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Harvik Desai, Vishnu Vinod, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Luke Wood, Jason Behrendorff, Dilshan Madushanka.

Punjab Kings

CategoryDetails
Retention 1 (Uncapped)Shashank Singh (5.5 cr)
Retention 2 (Uncapped)Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)9.5 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction110.5 crore
No. of RTMs Available4 (capped players)

Released players: Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Rajasthan Royals

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Sanju Samson (18 cr)
Retention 2Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 cr)
Retention 3Riyan Parag (14 cr)
Retention 4Dhruv Jurel (14 cr)
Retention 5Shimron Hetmyer (11 cr)
Retention 6 (Uncapped)Sandeep Sharma (4 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)79 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction41 crore
No. of RTMs AvailableNone

Released players: Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Prasidh Krishna, Adam Zampa.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Virat Kohli (21 cr)
Retention 2Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
Retention 3 (Uncapped)Yash Dayal (5 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)37 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction83 crore
No. of RTMs Available3 (1 uncapped + 2 capped players, or 3 capped)

Released players: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

SunRisers Hyderabad

CategoryDetails
Retention 1Heinrich Klaasen (23 cr)
Retention 2Pat Cummins (18 cr)
Retention 3Abhishek Sharma (14 cr)
Retention 4Travis Head (14 cr)
Retention 5Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 cr)
Purse Spent (out of 120 crore)75 crore
Purse Remaining for Auction45 crore
No. of RTMs Available1 (uncapped player)

Released players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Tables from Cricbuzz

Tags

