MI IPL 2025 Retentions: Mumbai Indians Retain Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar, Rohit And Tilak

MI will now go into the auction with just Rs 45 crore and a single Right To Match card that can only be used on an uncapped player

Mumbai Indians IPL retentions
MI's retentions for IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma Photo: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians have managed to retain the big four — Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya — alongside young Tilak Varma ahead of the mega auction for the next season of the Indian Premeir League (IPL). (More Cricket News)

Bumrah has been given the first retention with a value of Rs 18 crore. Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and MI captain Hardik Pandya will both get Rs 16.35 crore while former T20 World Cup winning skipper Rohit Sharma has been signed for Rs 16.3 crore. Tilak, the fifth retention, will get Rs 8 crore.

MI will now go into the auction with just Rs 45 crore and a single Right To Match card that can only be used on an uncapped player.

Ishan Kishan, the biggest buy at the last mega auction ahead of the 2022 IPL, has been released. Hard-hitting lower-order batter Tim David too will find himself going under the hammer.

MI list of retained players

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore) Hardik Pandya (c) (Rs 16.35 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.3 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore).

IPL 2025 mega auction purse remaining for MI: Rs 45 crore

IPL 2025 mega auction RTMs remaining for MI: 1 for uncapped player

The owner of the franchise Akash Ambani was thrilled to retain the five players which he termed as the core of the side.

"We have always believed that the strength of a family lies in its core and this belief has been reinforced during the course of recent events. We are thrilled that the strong legacy of MI will be carried forward by Jasprit, Surya, Hardik, Rohit and Tilak - players who have become synonymous with our team and the brand of cricket we stand for," Ambani said in a release by MI.

"In the past month, the MI core group, along with our coaching staff, have come together and worked closely to establish a shared vision for MI. This unified effort reinstates MI’s commitment to building strong trust and ownership amongst our core group, our fans & other stakeholders. We will strive to continue playing the passionate brand of cricket everyone expects from us,” the release added.

