Hardik Pandya Becomes Major Investor In The Souled Store

Cricket star Hardik Pandya deepens his partnership with The Souled Store by becoming a major investor, empowering the brand to expand its footprint in India. With a focus on youth-driven, high-quality fashion and pop culture merchandise, The Souled Store aims to set new trends in the Indian fashion industry through its innovative and vibrant offerings.

National: The Souled Store, one of India’s biggest lifestyle brands, has elevated its relationship with cricket icon Hardik Pandya, who has now become an investor in the company. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for The Souled Store as it aims to further expand its footprint in the Indian fashion industry.

Hardik Pandya, who has been a brand ambassador for The Souled Store since 2022, is excited to deepen his involvement by supporting the brand's vision of being the one stop destination for trendy and top-quality products for the youth.

Hardik Pandya, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm about this investment ““My journey with The Souled Store has been a special one. What started as a partnership has grown into something much bigger. I have always admired their passion for creating something fun, relatable, and exciting for the youth of India. I’m thrilled to be a part of this very loved homegrown brand’s next chapter and look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth.”

I’m excited to strengthen my partnership with The Souled Store, a brand that resonates with both the youth of the country and me. As an Indian athlete, I believe in the potential of homegrown brands, and this journey is about supporting innovation and creativity to help shoppers look and feel their best. I look forward to being part of this exciting partnership and fueling growth and love for the brand.”

Vedang Patel, Co-founder of The Souled Store, says, “Hardik embodies everything that The Souled Store stands for, representing a true ‘Made in India’ success story. We are thrilled to welcome him into the family. His passion for fashion and deep understanding of the Indian youth will bring immense value to our brand. Together, we aim to innovate and create products with high quality that resonate with the youth while celebrating their individuality and interests.”

Since 2022, The Souled Store has impressively grown and is complemented by a remarkable revenue increase, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55%. The brand has increased its offline presence, growing from 8 stores to 30+ stores across 15+ cities and is on track to add another 5 stores by the end of this month. The brand has more than doubled its user base which creates a positive impact of strategic leadership and market expansion initiatives.

The Souled Store and Hardik Pandya have mutually benefited from their collaboration over the past two years. As a brand ambassador, Hardik has not only amplified The Souled Store's visibility in the competitive fashion landscape but has also aligned the brand with the vibrant spirit of youth culture, which resonates deeply with his fanbase.

This synergy has allowed both Hardik and The Souled Store to grow, creating a strong community of fans and customers who appreciate great quality clothing and want to keep up with the fashion trends.

With this new investment, The Souled Store plans to accelerate its product development, expand its online and offline presence, and explore new creative collaborations.

About The Souled Store:

The Souled Store is India's largest pop culture brand, boasting over 200 licenses, including giants like One Piece, Naruto, and Marvel. For the past 11 years, The Souled Store has been dedicated to celebrating fans and pop culture, consistently going above and beyond to engage their community. In addition to its extensive collection of fandom merchandise, The Souled Store also offers a variety of solid apparel such as cargos, linen shirts, sneakers and more. In addition to their extensive online presence, The Souled Store operates over 30 stores across India.

