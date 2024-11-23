Cricket

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 All-Rounders Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season

Here we look at the top five all-rounders who could fetch some serious bucks at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction gets underway on November 24 and will run till the 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where franchises and their think tanks will all gather under one roof to assemble the team of their choice for the season ahead. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

At the upcoming mega auction, the all-rounders are all expected to go big with the ability to change the fortunes for their team in any given situation. 

The auction is also set to feature emerging super stars, experienced campaigners, high-value all-rounders, who could trigger big bidding wars. 

With the auction set to be filled with drama, here we look at the top five all-rounders who could be of massive value.

1. Glenn Maxwell

 Glenn Maxwell did not come to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru party in the last edition of the IPL, scoring just 52 runs in ten games, averaging just 5.2.

However, Maxwell’s ability with both bat and ball, and his recent performances for Australia against Pakistan, and also reaching the 10,000 T20 runs milestone has kept him in the limelight for some serious money.

Maxwell is also a handy option with the ball, breaking key partnerships in crucial moments.

2. Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis was a serious hit for the Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 388 runs at a strike rate of 147.53, registering a hundred and two fifties to his name.

He also bowled 14 overs in the league, picking up four wickets. The all-rounder’s recent performance against Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 61 from 27 deliveries has also added to his auction price and could be a potential big target for the franchises

3. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone failed to light up the IPL 2024 season for the Punjab Kings with his explosive batting exploits and good enough bowling abilities.

The English all-rounder was able to notch up just 111 runs, but those runs came at a serious strike rate of 142.31, which will keep all the franchises very much interested in the upcoming mega auction.

He is also a very reliable spinner on tacky surfaces where there is something in it for the slow bowlers.

4. Marco Jansen

South Africa’s Marco Jansen, who played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 edition of the IPL, struggled to find a consistent place in the XI due to the sheer quality of the foreign options.

However, his recent outings against India has put him in serious spotlight, showing off his skills with both bat as well as ball. Jansen’s ability to swing the new ball both ways, especially into the right handers also makes him a very lethal option in the powerplay.

The 27-year-old has also worked on his batting abilities which has helped him become an utility all-rounder. 

5. Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of the IPL 2024 season due to an injury.

However, he has been consistently winning matches for Sri Lanka in the international circuit and has picked up 125 wickets and scored 706 runs, including two fifties.

 In 16 games in the 2022 season, he bagged 26 wickets, at an average of just 16.54 and could prove to be a very valuable asset to any of the ten franchises who need a spinning all-rounder. 

