IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top 5 Indian Uncapped Players That Franchises Will Target

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had some eye-catching matches last season and it could be attributed to Ashutosh Sharma's batting blitzkrieg down the order. Ashutosh possessed a strike rate of 167 last season and it was mostly down to his finishing and power-hitting abilities down the order that made him a star last season. If franchises are looking for a steady batter down the order or a 'pinch-hitter' then the 26-year-old could be the perfect fit.