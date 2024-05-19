SRH Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Hyderabad in the second last match of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Full Coverage)
In the absence of both their regular captain Shikhar Dhawan and stand-in skipper Sam Curran, PBKS were being led by wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma in their last league game.
With the departure of their overseas talent, the Kings only have one foreign player in their XI - Rilee Rossouw.
SRH Vs PBKS Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
Impact Subs: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar
Impact Subs: Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia
High on confidence after making their first playoffs in three years, Sunrisers Hyderabad are aiming for a second-place finish in the IPL points table today in their final league game in Hyderabad.
SRH ended up in the bottom rung in each of the last three editions of the IPL, but came out all guns blazing this year to establish themselves as firm contenders for the title with their ultra-aggressive batting approach and skillful bowling.
Placed at the third spot with 15 points from 13 matches, SRH can reach a maximum of 17 points if they get the better of PBKS today.
However, if Rajasthan Royals win the last league stage game of the season today evening against Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH will finish third and miss the top 2 spot.
On the other hand, PBKS domestic players will get chances as the team has lost the services of their England players, including stand-in skipper Sam Curran, who had played a decisive role in their five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.