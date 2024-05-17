Outlook Sports Desk
It was raining for more than two hours before the actual toss time.
The sky was clear for one hour and the toss was scheduled for 8 pm IST.
Ground staff members gave their all to preserve the pitch and the field. They covered the whole ground with multiple covers.
SRH captain Pat Cummins was seen having a conversation with GT skipper Shubman Gill when the drizzle stopped for some time.
Then the clouds came again and it started raining heavily.
Despite consistent rain, there was a huge audience in the stadium who were hoping for a short but entertaining game.
Finally, the match was abandoned due to heavy rain and the wet outfield. The final decision was taken at 22:14 IST.
Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after the match was abandoned. They have 15 points in 13 matches.