IPL 2024: SRH Through To Playoffs After Another Washout

Outlook Sports Desk

Toss Delay Due To Persistent Rain

It was raining for more than two hours before the actual toss time.

There Was A Hope Of Play

The sky was clear for one hour and the toss was scheduled for 8 pm IST.

Ground Staff Give Their All

Ground staff members gave their all to preserve the pitch and the field. They covered the whole ground with multiple covers.

Moment Of Relief

SRH captain Pat Cummins was seen having a conversation with GT skipper Shubman Gill when the drizzle stopped for some time.

Clouds Again!

Then the clouds came again and it started raining heavily.

Optimistic Spectators!

Despite consistent rain, there was a huge audience in the stadium who were hoping for a short but entertaining game.

Match Abandoned!

Finally, the match was abandoned due to heavy rain and the wet outfield. The final decision was taken at 22:14 IST.

SRH Qualify For Playoffs

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after the match was abandoned. They have 15 points in 13 matches.

