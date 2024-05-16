SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss At Hyderabad

Covers Are Off
The centre-covers are coming off. The ground also looks clean and we can have an update on the toss news very soon.
Rain Update
The rain has been stopped. The covers are also being taken off. The super soppers are working on the field. There are some puddles of water. Stay tuned for the update of the toss.
Weather Update
It was raining for two hours in Hyderabad and the covers were removed after the rain stopped. But, the black clouds have came again and the covers are back on the field. The toss will be surely delayed because of this.
SRH Vs GT, Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra
SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need one more win to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. GT's last game was washed off in rain at Ahmedabad which also eliminated them from the playoffs race. On the other hand, SRH handed LSG a 10-wicket defeat in their last match when the openers chased down a 167-run target in just 9.4 overs. Now, SRH are eyeing the playoffs spot with another thumping victory. However, the GT have been dominated SRH in the last three face-offs. A high-scoring thriller is on the cards. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the SRH vs GT match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)