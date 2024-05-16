SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss At Hyderabad

Welcome to the live coverage of match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need one more win to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. GT's last game was washed off in rain at Ahmedabad which also eliminated them from the playoffs race. On the other hand, SRH handed LSG a 10-wicket defeat in their last match when the openers chased down a 167-run target in just 9.4 overs. Now, SRH are eyeing the playoffs spot with another thumping victory. However, the GT have been dominated SRH in the last three face-offs. A high-scoring thriller is on the cards. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the SRH vs GT match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)